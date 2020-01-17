A 40-year-old man was killed inside a Henrico County home on Thursday night.
Henrico County officials identified Phillip Duron Adkins, who died at the scene in the 5000 block of Sandpiper Drive, located off Azalea Avenue and Lark Drive.
Police were called to the scene at 9:41 p.m. Thursday.
Detectives are looking for any details leading up to this deadly event. Anyone with information, to include home surveillance, should contact Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
