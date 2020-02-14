Petersburg police are investigating after a 9-year-old girl was struck by a bullet while sitting in an apartment on Thursday night.
Police said the child was shot in the right arm from a bullet that came from outside the apartment. Her injuries aren't considered life threatening.
The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Navajo Court in eastern Petersburg.
Police ask anyone with information that might assist in their investigation to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crimes Solvers at (804)861-1212 or go to P3tips.com.
