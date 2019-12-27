Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER TO ONE HALF MILE IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, EASTERN AND SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&