The Richmond Police Department said Friday that Trequan D. James, 25, of the 3900 block of Decatur Street, has been indicted in connection with the September slaying of Jamal W. Ellis.
At 9:48 p.m. on Sept. 22, officers responded to the 700 block of Spaine Street, one block east of Belt Boulevard near Hull Street, for a report of a shooting.
Officers found Ellis suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. James is being held at Riverside Regional Jail where he will be served with the indictments.
Anyone with additional information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
