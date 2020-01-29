A 68-year-old man was acquitted on Wednesday by a Henrico County jury in the shooting death of his stepson.
"Thank you, Jesus," Herbert L. Washington said as he leaned over to shake the hand of his attorney, Kevin Purnell.
Purnell successfully argued that Washington fatally shot 34-year-old Kevin Brown Jr., whom Washington had raised since he was a child, in self defense. Brown was drunk and high on cocaine, and had been arguing with his stepfather when he was shot twice in the chest just after midnight on July 10.
His body was found in an upstairs hallway of the home that Washington and Brown's mother shared in the 6300 block of Trailing Ridge Court. Brown's younger brother's guttural cries could be heard during Washington's 911 call, in which he admits to shooting his stepson.
Washington was still on the phone with dispatchers and sitting on the top step on the front stoop - the revolver used in the shooting lying beside him - when police arrived. He had no shoes on and an unlit cigar in his hand when he was interviewed by detectives.
"I'm sorry for it," Washington told the jury of seven men and five women. "He would have killed me."
Washington had reason to fear his stepson, Purnell said, referencing a 2012 incident for which Brown was later convicted of an assault on Washington that put the older man in the hospital with a broken nose, bloodied eye and other injuries.
Brown, who was also described as drunk and belligerent during the earlier altercation, had kicked in a locked apartment door, dragged Washington into the parking lot, disarmed Washington and pointed the weapon at his stepfather's head, then stomped and kicked him, before spitting on him and running away, Brown's mother and Washington's wife, Lisa Brown, testified.
"He showed me no mercy," Washington said of the 2012 beating.
Washington told a 911 dispatcher, the detective who interviewed him after the fatal shooting, and the jury that he wasn't going to let that happen again.
"I saw that look in his eye. That same look when he beat me up the first time," Washington said of the later, and ultimately fatal, argument with Brown.
Prosecutors Sarah Ulmer and Corey Nicholson pointed out that, in the earlier argument, no physical contact occurred until after Washington had introduced a weapon, and said there was no evidence of a physical struggle before the shooting either. Brown was not armed in either interaction.
Before the jury even heard the defense's theory of the case, Henrico Circuit Court Judge Lee A. Harris Jr. struck a charge of first-degree murder, saying that Ulmer and Nicholson had failed to prove the intent or malice needed for that charge.
The jury deliberated 1 1/2 hours before acquitting Washington of second-degree murder and a gun charge.
