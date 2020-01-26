ambulance lights

A 73-year-old man died Friday while cycling on the Virginia Capital Trail near Jamestown High School, according to the James City County police.

At around 3:10 p.m., police and fire department first-responders were dispatched to a bicycle accident. A witness who was walking her dog had seen a man come down a hill on the trail and hit a traffic post, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page.

The cyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from his bike and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified as Ronald Eddie Fox of Newport News.

Officials are still investigating the incident.

The Virginia Capital Trail Foundation posted on its Facebook page that it was working with officials to learn more about the accident and offered its condolences to the victim’s family.

