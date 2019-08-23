Storm approaching the beach
GETTY IMAGES

A 23-year-old man is hospitalized after he was struck by lightning while swimming in the ocean at the Outer Banks on Friday afternoon.

First responders were dispatched about 2:50 p.m. after receiving a report of someone who had been struck by lightning in the Atlantic Ocean in the area of 3800 N. Virginia Dare Trail in Kitty Hawk, police said in a Facebook statement.

Kitty Hawk Ocean Rescue was the first to arrive on the scene and provided medical assistance. The man, who had been at the beach with friends, was taken to Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head for treatment, where he remained alive as of late Friday afternoon. His identity was not released.

"Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers, during this difficult time of uncertainty," Police Chief Joel C. Johnson wrote in the Facebook post.

— From staff reports

