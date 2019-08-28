Richmond police have identified the 18-year-old man who died as a result a shooting Monday in the city’s Northside.
Drequan X. Trice, of the 600 block of South Harrison Street, was found suffering from a gunshot wound around 11:54 a.m. in the 1400 block of Chestnut Street.
Trice was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
