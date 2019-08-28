Police lights day

Richmond police have identified the 18-year-old man who died as a result a shooting Monday in the city’s Northside.

Drequan X. Trice, of the 600 block of South Harrison Street, was found suffering from a gunshot wound around 11:54 a.m. in the 1400 block of Chestnut Street. 

Trice was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

Tags

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription