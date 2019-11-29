The 12-year-old girl shot in the back of the head while sleeping in her South Richmond home earlier this month is home recovering, according to her father.
Abdus Shakur Rogers said his daughter was released from VCU Medical Center last week, a little more than a week after the Nov. 12 shooting.
The family's home in the 2300 block of Joplin Avenue was riddled with about 20 bullets around 12:30 a.m. Police haven't arrested any suspects.
All five of Rogers' daughters were sleeping in an upstairs bedroom where a window was shattered when the shooting occurred outside. Another bullet hole was found behind the couch, located just beside the front door on the first level of the home, where one of his three sons was sleeping.
Every one of them could have been hit, Rogers said during an interview earlier this month outside the Joplin Street home. He said the family didn't plan to return to the home.
Now, the family of 10 is sharing a one-bedroom apartment, where "As Shifaa," the apt nickname Rogers gave to his daughter even before she was shot, is recovering. The nickname translates into "the cure" from Arabic, said Rogers, who is Muslim.
The bullet remains lodged in her brain. Roger said doctors are more concerned with the swelling of her brain and are waiting for that to subside before completely reconstructing the girl's skull. It could be a few more weeks before the projectile is removed, he said.
"As Shifaa is able to walk," Rogers said. "We have a wheelchair for longer walks until she regains more strength and coordination, if God wills."
In addition to reconstructive surgery, the child faces physical rehabilitation, vision and speech therapy, and continued specialized care. Meanwhile, the family is also looking for a new home.
Rogers said he's been humbled by the generosity extended to his family since the shooting. They have set up a GoFundMe page online.
So far, the fund has raised nearly a quarter of its $10,000 goal.
