The mother of a 5-year-old girl who died last year has been charged with felony homicide and child abuse as the child's death has been reclassified by Richmond police.

On Sept. 9, 2018, police were called to the 1700 block of Rosecrest Avenue for the report of an unresponsive child. The girl was transported to a local hospital, where she died, police said in a release Thursday.

Deshondra N. Spruill, 30, was initially charged with child cruelty and failure to seek medical attention.

But after further investigation and continued consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Spruill has now been charged with felony homicide, possession of a scheduled I or II substance and child abuse or neglect.

