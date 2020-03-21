A 16-year-old boy is dead after a Thursday night double shooting at a convenience story on Nine Mile Road in Richmond.
Richmond police responded at 7:38 p.m. to the 3000 block of Nine Mile Road after receiving a report of shots fired. Arriving officers found two males who had been shot.
Police said a 16-year-old victim was shot outside the store and then went inside where he collapsed. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:59 p.m.
At his family's request, his name will not be released.
A man who was inside the store at the time of the incident was also shot. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective D. Cuffley at (804) 646-0569 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Warm weather in RVA.
As the temp rises so equates to body temps going down. Could be a banner year.
Sadly citizens continue to die at the end of a barrel of a gun. As the body count in the USA mounts we need only look to other large first world democracies to see that common sense gun control laws result in far fewer gun deaths than in the USA. Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
Meanwhile in that gun control paradise of Baltimore, Maryland (You know, the one that Drake says is so much better because of the gun control laws): https://baltimore.cbslocal.com/2020/03/18/we-need-those-beds-baltimore-mayor-urges-people-to-put-down-guns-after-violence-continues-during-covid-19-pandemic/
Dennis has yet to explain how more guns makes this situation better.
And Drake deflects again! He can't show how the magical commonsense gun control laws of Maryland and Baltimore are working, so he >deflects and hopes no one calls him on it. Hey Drake, tell us again how those magical commonsense gun control laws of England are working in Baltimore.
Thinning the herd Ty
Another racist heard from.
Don't be so hard on yourself, Drake. We know "The racist roots of gun control". Go ahead Drake, google it.
Your ignorance ensures your slavery
So true.
