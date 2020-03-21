police lights night

A 16-year-old boy is dead after a Thursday night double shooting at a convenience story on Nine Mile Road in Richmond.

Richmond police responded at 7:38 p.m. to the 3000 block of Nine Mile Road after receiving a report of shots fired. Arriving officers found two males who had been shot.

Police said a 16-year-old victim was shot outside the store and then went inside where he collapsed. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:59 p.m.

At his family's request, his name will not be released.

A man who was inside the store at the time of the incident was also shot. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective D. Cuffley at (804) 646-0569 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email