Hours after police dispersed peaceful demonstrators from the Lee monument - unofficially renamed Marcus-David Peters Circle - about 300 protesters returned Wednesday evening vowing to defy this week's announcement that police would enforce closure of the space at sunset.
The atmosphere early Wednesday evening looked much the same as the peaceful nights preceding it: Families gathered, free food was handed out, children tossed a football among themselves. A woman played a cello.
Ladirah Jackson, a Black woman, was there with her 11-month old son, Christopher Jr.
“It’s a risk,” Jackson said, acknowledging past events at the circle, “but I wanted to be here. It’s history.”
Richmond has seen nearly four weeks of demonstrations over police brutality and systemic racism, spurred by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Authorities in Richmond declared unlawful assemblies at different sites Sunday night, early Tuesday morning and early Wednesday morning.
Richmond police declared an unlawful assembly at the Lee monument at 2:39 a.m. Wednesday and cleared the area at 2:46 a.m., according to an RPD Twitter post.
Because the Lee monument sits on state property, Virginia Capitol Police led the response, in conjunction with Virginia State Police and RPD, to the unlawful assembly, which VCP public information officer Joe Macenka said was declared because the area is closed between sunset and sunrise.
According to Virginia state law, an unlawful assembly may be declared whenever "three or more persons assembled share the common intent to advance some lawful or unlawful purpose by the commission of an act or acts of unlawful force or violence likely to jeopardize seriously public safety, peace or order." The assembly "actually tends to inspire persons of ordinary courage with well-grounded fear of serious and immediate breaches of public safety, peace or order."
Macenka did not specify why the unlawful assembly declaration came at 2:39 a.m., as opposed to hours earlier or anytime after sunset.
"Capitol Police do not discuss operational specifics with the media," he said.
Unlike early Tuesday morning, when state and city police officers released chemical irritants into a crowd at City Hall, the roughly 50 remaining protesters at the monument were dispersed without use of force.
Macenka said that those inside the circle dispersed "immediately and without issue" after being told their presence amounted to an illegal assembly.
"Nearly all of the officers walked up to the circle from various directions, and those inside the circle walked away into the night," Macenka said.
Crews from the Department of General Services then cleared the area around the monument – which demonstrators now refer to as Marcus David-Peters Circle. Peters, an Essex County biology teacher and Virginia Commonwealth University honors graduate, was naked, unarmed and experiencing a mental health crisis when he was fatally shot by a Richmond police officer in 2018. The shooting was deemed justified by the city’s former police chief and prosecutor at the time, because Peters threatened to kill the officer as he charged him.
Macenka referred questions about "the garbage that those inside the circle left behind" to the Department of General Services, which said items retrieved from the monument grounds will be kept until the end of the week, while the department works with owners to return them. Those whose items were retrieved by DGS may call 804-786-3311 to begin the return process.
New regulations for gatherings at the Lee monument were put into place in 2017.
Following the white nationalist violence in Charlottesville in August 2017, then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe temporarily barred gatherings at the Lee statue on Monument Avenue. He then imposed emergency regulations in November 2017, which became permanent last year.
The regulations prohibit tents, tables, scaffolding or staging on the monument grounds as well as "banners, flags, posters or other objects" from being placed or affixed to the monument.
State officials on Monday announced that authorities would enforce rules already on the books barring gatherings on the monument's grounds from sunset to sunrise. For the second consecutive night Tuesday, demonstrators remained at the monument for hours after sunset.
Those present at the monument remained undisturbed by law enforcement until early Wednesday morning, when more than 100 state and city police officers descended on the area to clear the monument, The Commonwealth Times reports.
On Sunday night police had descended on Stuart Circle just before 9:30 p.m. to intercede after protesters tied ropes around the J.E.B Stuart statue, a tribute to the Confederate general near the heart of Richmond, in an effort to bring it down.
Officers in riot gear shouted down people yelling "F*** the police," declaring the gathering an unlawful assembly and threatening to deploy chemical agents.
On Wednesday morning, a group present on Lee monument grounds, who asked to remain anonymous, said they returned to set up their tents after law enforcement dispersed. The individuals said they were among the small group of protesters at the monument when an unlawful assembly was declared.
They estimated fewer than 15 individuals were in the grassy circle in the early hours of the morning, when a large number of officers arrived on scene in riot gear, threatening use of chemical agents if demonstrators didn’t leave.
They see the increasingly militarized police presence, unlawful assembly declarations and ordinance restricting activity at the monument simply as “creative ways” to curb demonstrators’ First Amendment rights.
The group has been staked out at the monument nearly every day, they said, to pass out snacks and water bottles.
On Wednesday evening, Ikeisha Taylor was out with her young children and nephew, in the circle around the Lee monument and echoed the importance of them being present for this moment.
“This is history. … I’m proud we’re coming together. It took too long, but everyone is finally coming together,” Taylor said.
She added that, even if the monument becomes too dangerous or gets shut down as the central gathering spot, “we, the people, will just go somewhere else.”
Chelston Howell-Freeman, a protester who has frequented the space the last few weeks, said he’s willing to endanger himself in order to exercise his First Amendment rights.
Despite the welcoming environment Wednesday evening, as sunset approached, the hum of an overhead drone and intermittent revving of motorcycles illuminated an underlying tension percolating through the circle.
A man selling Black Lives Matter pins asked nobody in particular: “Are they gonna come and arrest us tonight?”
"Macenka referred questions about "the garbage that those inside the circle left behind" to DGS, who said items retrieved from the monument grounds will be kept until the end of the week, while the department works with owners to return them."........Why is it that when we have Protests like the MLK day Civil Rights and 2nd amendment rally, the place is cleaned up by the protesters, many Conservative, Republican and people who care about the environment, and these protesters, who leave trash and garbage, deface the monuments with graffiti, and say they care about the environment, but from their actions, couldn't care less about all the garbage they leave....... Must be a Leftist thing.
It is good to see that the Police and law enforcement are getting back to doing their job and they don't have to wait until 2: 30 AM to do it.
That the protesters were dispersed without use of force, indicates the protesters now understand that the law will be enforced in the City of Richmond. Glad to see State Polices working together with Richmond City Police to enforce the law.
Richmond police declare unlawful assembly for the second night, disperse crowd without chemical irritants
Good work - FINALLY clearing out the malcontents.
McGill,
So you think people protesting police killing black people are Malcontents? Good to know.....
Hal, I believe the two Richmond cops were shot by a black, you keep forgetting that!
"a black". You are really offensive.
The ban is from sunset to sunrise. Plain and simple. Why is not Stoney / Northan properly enforcing the ban / specified times with appropriate use of law enforcement? Nothing was done until the "wee hours of this morning / Wednesday" you have got to be kidding. Plus why are tents, booths, cooking carts permitted period on the grounds the Monument sits on. This makes absolutely no sense not to mention the fact guaranteed these people had / secured no permits. This is beyond insane. Both Stoney and Northan need to be recalled ASAP
Thank you police for clearing out those idiots. Their stupid protest is way past the use by date. Those of us who own businesses and property in the museum district want our neighborhood back and this is a good sign. We have rights to peacefully enjoy our once beautiful community and if that means kicking unruly mobs of ugly strangers out, then too bad for them. The area needs to be protected while we clean up their mess and get back to beating the pandemic and re-opening our economy. We need police, we don't need protesters.
Your white privilege is showing. Protesting is the oldest form of civil disobedience there is. These "ugly" strangers are far more beautiful than you and your kind will ever be.....suck it up!
No such thing as White Privilege Steve, Charles has just had enough of the lawlessness, the thugs destroying private and personal property, super high Richmond taxes, that get him no protection from the thugs and rioters and many more atrocities from our elected Democrat leaders......... Only an uninformed and unknowledgeable person would see Charles' comment as "White Privilege", when the obvious problems are the riots, looters and thugs that deface property, an the FACT that White Privilege is garbage.
What business do you own, Charlie? I'll be glad to boycott it.
They removed Tyrones basketball hoop.
Come on man. Is that REALLY necessary?
Racist much?
Steve, you don't know what a racist is.
Hillary was wrong about a lot, but not about you, Powell. You show your deplorability with almost every comment.
Lol
Tear gas was a good deterrent when it was used before, and is good now, as realistic deterrence, or in other words, they didn't have to use it this time because the protesters knew that the police might use it again. Tear gas works even when it isn't deployed! Excellent!
That circle has become such an eyesore to such a beautiful street. If I owned one of the homes in that area, I would be parked on the Mayor's doorstep until he gets it cleaned up enforce the dusk to dawn gatherings. The homeowners on that street spend alot of money on taxes and are not getting the protections that they deserve.
Umm that's a public street, they have as much right as the people who live on that street to be there...….suck it up
