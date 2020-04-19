The number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by nearly 500 on Sunday with a total of 8,537 people across the state now testing positive, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The death toll is 277 as of Sunday's report.
A report last week from Virginia Commonwealth University said state numbers may be as low as 15% of the total number of cases as inconsistencies in testing volume cloud long-term trends.
Testing continues to lag with 2,500 fewer Virginians being tested last week compared to the week prior, despite calls from health officials who say increased tracking would better equip them for decision making.
Long-term care facilities make up nearly half of all outbreak sites in the state, accounting for 901 of the total cases so far. The 16-hour delay in state reporting means accurate reporting of the cases and deaths in these facilities is often left up to the facilities themselves.
Older populations continue to make up the majority of confirmed cases, with Virginians over age 50 making up more than 50% of confirmed cases thus far, according to VDH.
