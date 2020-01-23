Richmond-Temple-.jpg

Officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints unveiled renderings for the first temple in Virginia, which is set to be built on Staples Mill Road in Glen Allen. Construction is expected to begin in 2020 and will take two to three years to complete.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

 The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Construction on the Richmond area Virginia Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin April 11, according to a release from the Church.

The temple will be the first of its kind in Virginia and will serve members from across the state as well as parts of West Virginia and North Carolina.

The church estimates there are some 100,000 members in Virginia and previously the closest temple was located in the Washington, DC area. 

Plans for the two-story, 36,000-square-foot structure were initially announced in Spring of 2018 and it will be built at 10915 Staples Mill Road in Glen Allen along with an adjacent 16,000-square-foot meetinghouse.

The church released renderings of the temple last August showing plans for a large steeple and a Jeffersonian-type dome.

Construction is expected to take two to three years. 

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription