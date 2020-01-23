Construction on the Richmond area Virginia Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin April 11, according to a release from the Church.
The temple will be the first of its kind in Virginia and will serve members from across the state as well as parts of West Virginia and North Carolina.
The church estimates there are some 100,000 members in Virginia and previously the closest temple was located in the Washington, DC area.
Plans for the two-story, 36,000-square-foot structure were initially announced in Spring of 2018 and it will be built at 10915 Staples Mill Road in Glen Allen along with an adjacent 16,000-square-foot meetinghouse.
The church released renderings of the temple last August showing plans for a large steeple and a Jeffersonian-type dome.
Construction is expected to take two to three years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.