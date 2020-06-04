About 100 demonstrators were gathered around a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that sits on Richmond’s Monument Avenue Thursday afternoon.
Demonstrators on both sides turned out roughly an hour after Gov. Ralph Northam announced the state's decision to remove the monument.
“We must forgive,” read one sign. Another, "Bye FeLEEcia."
Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax stopped by the statue just after 1 p.m.
Northam will order the removal of the statue from its stone pedestal. The statue will be stored while the administration makes a decision about its ultimate fate, with public input.
On Thursday, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said he was planning to introduce an ordinance calling for the removal of four of the city’s Confederate statues that also sit on Monument Avenue.
“It’s time. It’s time to put an end to the lost cause and fully embrace the righteous calls. It’s time to replace the racist symbols of oppression and inequality … with symbols that summon the best in all of us,” Stoney said.
The call for the removals comes amid turmoil over systemic racism and police brutality across the country, which has brought violent and peaceful protests to Richmond, the former capital of the Confederacy.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Robert E. Lee was a racist Democrat. The Democratic party seeks to remove all artifacts from public view that depict their racism. The Democratic party has been and always will be the party of racism. Meanwhile, the Jewish community seeks to preserve artifacts of the holocaust and put them on display so that people will never forget the atrocity. The Democrats behave like the Nazis who seek to destroy any evidence of the holocaust.
The racist Democrats are delighted to see all of the African American crowds out in the streets not practicing social distancing nor wearing masks. If it was white folks, they would demand that the military disperse the crowds to protect them from illness.
When will you become a man and reveal yourself Fred? You are the racist!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.