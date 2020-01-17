The dry cleaning rack inside the pale green building at 221 Brookland Park Boulevard in Richmond’s North Side used to hang the shirts, pants and dresses of its neighborhood patrons. Then the business, Crystal Cleaners, vacated the property, leaving the rack attached to the wall.
Now, it’s suspended over a bar, and instead of hanging clothes, it supports purple lights, glowing green cacti and – during Christmas time – green tinsel. A rock & roll bar called Fuzzy Cactus has opened in the spot, and from the outset, its owners knew they would keep the rack.
It looked too cool to trash.
And with the black and gray metal structure they've managed to accomplish what every business owner on this stretch of Brookland Park Boulevard is striving to do – to make old things useful again.
Development along the 10 or so blocks has been fitful. Born as one of the city's first streetcar suburbs in the 1800s, the corridor began to decline in the late 1950s as demographics shifted from white to black, according to a 2005 report written by urban planning students at VCU.
A number of new businesses have arrived recently, including Ninja Kombucha, Boho Fit Studio, Diamonds and Dutch Pet Bath & Spa. In 2017, when new enterprises began refilling the old buildings here, people said the neighborhood was beginning a period of revitalization.
Three years later, it’s hard to tell if the revival can maintain momentum. Storefronts remain vacant. The Brookland Theater and the structure that once held the American National Bank are still empty. There were plans to redevelop an old car wash into a brewery. But the brewery owners backed out last year, citing high costs. Now the lot is vacant with a realty sign out front.
The owners of Fuzzy Cactus chose this road not because of the neighborhood they want it to be, but because of the neighborhood it is now – a diverse community that, they hope, fits their concept, said Drew Schlegel, one of the restaurants three owners.
“We wanted to move into a community, not start a community,” Schlegel said.
This strip of Brookland Park Boulevard reminds him of a big city like New York or Washington, and he hopes it will soon be filled with thriving businesses.
Is Brookland Park Boulevard still a neighborhood on the rise, a revitalizing community that’s on the verge of thriving again, or is it stuck in its old stagnant self? The answer, Schlegel said, depends on whom you ask.
