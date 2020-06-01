20200116_MET_RRHA_JW05

RRHA President and CEO Damon Duncan answered questions after the RRHA Board of Commissioners voted to demolish and dispose of the Creighton Court housing development, during a meeting Wednesday 1/15/2020.

 James H. Wallace/Times-Dispatch

Damon E. Duncan resigned as CEO of the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority last Friday, the agency announced in a statement Sunday evening.

Duncan was previously scheduled to leave his post on June 22, a course of action the RRHA Board of Commissioners endorsed last month despite Duncan starting a new job as executive director of the Montgomery, Alabama Housing Authority in early May.

A statement RRHA issued does not state why Duncan resigned Friday. He did not return calls seeking comment Monday.

RRHA spokeswoman Angela Fountain did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why Duncan departed sooner than originally planned.

Lisa Wolfe, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, said the federal agency’s regional office was in contact with RRHA about Duncan’s employment.

“HUD viewed this issue as an employment matter between the RRHA Board of Commissioners and the agency’s employee, Mr. Duncan,” Wolfe said in a statement. “HUD did follow-up with the RRHA Board to ask that they look into this dual employment matter.”

RRHA Board Chairwoman Veronica Blount, who previously defended Duncan’s plan to hold both jobs for seven weeks, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the change of plans Monday.

Others on the board were critical of Duncan last month, saying it did not sit well with them that he would remain on RRHA’s payroll while working full-time for a separate agency about 700 miles away.

Duncan said he was still coordinating the day-to-day operations in Richmond. Asked about the situation, he said what he did in his personal time was his business. In March, he said he was leaving Richmond to be closer to family in Georgia. His tenure in Richmond lasted a little over a year.

The board held an emergency meeting Friday evening to appoint an interim CEO, who will lead the agency for three weeks before handing the baton on June 22 to a separate interim CEO, whom the board previously appointed.

Terese Walton, RRHA’s executive vice president and chief real estate officer, will assume the position of interim CEO before, Stacy Daniels-Fayson, its controller, takes over.

Daniels-Fayson will steer the organization responsible for managing about 4,000 federally subsidized housing units while the board conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

Walton is the agency’s fourth CEO since January 2018.

Fayson-Daniels will become the fifth later this month.

mrobinson@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6734

Twitter: @__MarkRobinson

