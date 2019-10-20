E. Bruce Heilman, a poor Kentucky farm boy whose service as a Marine in World War II helped catapult him into a career in higher education that included two stints as president of the University of Richmond and late in life led to his role as a Harley-riding ambassador for WWII veterans, died Saturday night. He was 93.
Dr. Heilman was a well-regarded university administrator for his decades of service and fundraising prowess at UR, which he helped transform into a desired destination for high-achieving students.
He served as president of the university from 1971 to 1986 and again on an interim basis from 1987 to 1988. During his tenure, the university’s endowment grew substantially, and the campus added many facilities.
“He was a builder who laid the foundation that allowed the University of Richmond to increase its academic reputation over the last 30 or 40 years,” said Louis W. Moelchert Jr., a University of Richmond trustee who worked at the school from 1975 to 2005, including as vice president for business and finance and later as president of Spider Management Co., which manages the school’s endowment.
But it was Dr. Heilman’s role as an octogenarian — and then nonagenarian — motorcyclist that gained him national acclaim, admiration and new fans in his life’s second act.
A Marine who served in the Pacific theater near the end of WWII, Dr. Heilman spent much of the last decade of his life riding thousands of miles as he crisscrossed America on his loaded Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic (Patriot Edition) speaking to veterans groups, visiting monuments and other historic sites, and riding in the annual Rolling Thunder rally and National Memorial Day Parade in Washington.
Remarkably energetic, unrelentingly upbeat and eloquently persuasive, he traveled as a spokesman for The Greatest Generation Foundation and Spirit of ’45, a pair of organizations dedicated to honoring World War II veterans and honoring America’s Gold Star Families, families who have lost loved ones in combat.
He hit the road on behalf of veterans not blessed with his good health, he said, in order to keep their service and stories alive, and he treasured his late-in-life alter ego, trading his dark pinstripe suits for leathers and a do-rag.
He reveled in the newfound recognition, as he met people all over the country who wanted to take selfies with him, shake his hand or buy him a cup of coffee at Cracker Barrel. There were even official “Bruce Heilman Days” in Cincinnati and Shreveport, La.
“People don’t call me educator or chancellor or president,” he said. “They call me ‘The Motorcycle Man.’ Wherever I go, more people know me in that way than any other one.”
Every day Dr. Heilman was on the road on his bike, his family back home felt anxiety but also a deep sense of pride.
“Of course, we always worry,” daughter Bobbie Heilman Murphy said before he took off on a 6,000-mile trip to San Diego and back in April 2016, just months before he turned 90. “But we just think we have the coolest dad there is.”
***
Born in rural Smithfield, Ky., Dr. Heilman was the son of a tenant farmer. His hardscrabble childhood during the Great Depression included 3 a.m. wake-up calls to milk the cows, which prompted him years later to joke that he joined the Marines as a scrawny 17-year-old so he could sleep in.
“He was a country boy at heart, and he never lost all of that,” Moelchert said. “He came from humble beginnings, and he never forgot that.”
As a Marine, Dr. Heilman saw combat in Okinawa and was part of the force preparing to invade Japan before the dropping of the atomic bombs hastened the end of the war — and saved him from what he believed would have been his certain death.
He participated in the occupation of Japan, flying as a radio operator on the staff of the Commander of the Fifth Fleet. He also survived a plane crash on Iwo Jima.
He had been a disinterested student in school — the principal of his high school had presented him a certificate of graduation even though he lacked the required credits and told him, “The Marine Corps can do more for you than we can,” Dr. Heilman recounted in his 2007 autobiography, “An Interruption That Lasted a Lifetime: My First Eighty Years” — but his time in service had given him a new focus, and he used his G.I. Bill to enroll at Campbellsville Junior College (now Campbellsville University).
He went on to receive his master’s and doctorate from Peabody College (part of Vanderbilt University).
Amid his schooling, he married the former Betty Dobbins, and they had six children before he finished graduate school.
He taught and held a variety of administrative roles before becoming coordinator of higher education for the state of Tennessee.
He served as president of Meredith College in Raleigh from 1966 to 1971 before being named president of the University of Richmond, where he was tasked with overseeing a transformation of the school.
***
In 1969, the E. Claiborne Robins family completely changed the fortunes of UR with a $50 million gift, which at the time was the largest single donation by a living benefactor in the history of American higher education.
Dr. Heilman “was effectively the first steward” of that gift and used it to elevate the school’s aspirations, UR President Ronald A. Crutcher said in a statement sent Sunday to the university community.
By the time Dr. Heilman retired as president in 1986, the school had raised its endowment to $130 million and improved its academic standing nationally, and the campus had undergone a total makeover with renovations and new construction.
Facilities built during his tenure included the Robins School of Business, the Gottwald Center for the Sciences, Tyler Haynes Commons, Lora Robins Court, Grey Court and the Robins Center basketball arena, among other initiatives.
In 1986, the university named the Heilman Dining Center, which was also built during his tenure, in his honor.
Dr. Heilman returned to serve as president on an interim basis from 1987 to 1988 after his successor, Samuel A. Banks, unexpectedly resigned. Since his second retirement, Dr. Heilman served as UR’s chancellor and president emeritus.
“He was a daily presence on campus, a beloved guest and frequent speaker at university events, and a personal friend to countless alumni across generations,” Crutcher said in his announcement to the university.
Crutcher, who took the helm at UR in 2015, said Sunday that he considered Dr. Heilman a personal mentor. Only a few weeks ago, Dr. Heilman sent Crutcher and his staff a note of encouragement urging them to “keep up the good work.”
“That is the kind of man he was,” Crutcher said.
Perhaps because of his own humble background, Dr. Heilman never forgot the many people who work to make a university great, said Craig Kocher, the university chaplain since 2009.
“He knew people by name, and not just visible people,” Kocher said. “He knew a lot of our staff who often get overlooked, our groundskeepers and folks in our dining service and our maintenance guys. He would go out of his way to make sure they understand that they are part of the university and part of the team.”
***
Dr. Heilman had ridden a motorcycle soon after his Marine days, but had given it up with a growing family.
His wife, Betty, presented him with a Harley on the occasion of their 50th anniversary, telling him, “You’re finally old enough to have a motorcycle.” He was 72.
Over the years, he traveled to more than 145 countries, often leading group tours. He never slowed down in retirement, maintaining positions on various boards and lending his expertise to projects around the country and the world. At age 86, he still served on no fewer than a dozen boards, including at his alma mater, Campbellsville University.
A founding member of the National Museum of the Marine Corps at Quantico and a member of the board of directors of the Virginia War Memorial Educational Foundation, he served for many years on the board of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation and was an emeritus board member of The Families of the Wounded Fund. He embraced his role as a spokesman for WWII veterans and the important role they and all veterans have played in U.S. history.
And he enjoyed the ride along the way.
He liked to quote Helen Keller, who led a remarkable life despite her blindness and deafness and wrote, “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.”
After one of his cross-country motorcycle expeditions, he said, “I’ve had the adventure, and that’s what it was all about.”
Dr. Heilman remained active until the end. He rode his Harley home from his native Kentucky last month and on Sept. 30 spoke to about 300 college students at a program at the World War II Memorial in Washington.
Soon thereafter, he was diagnosed with bone cancer, and his health declined rapidly, said Murphy, his daughter.
Dr. Heilman’s wife of 65 years, Betty, died in 2013. He is survived by five children, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, with a 12th due in March.
A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday in Cannon Memorial Chapel at UR.
His ashes will be interred in the university’s columbarium alongside those of his wife.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
He was U of R for so long. Great Job!!
What a life. I’m glad his cancer battle was short.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.