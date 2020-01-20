The new year’s forecast for gardening and horticulture reveals little that’s new. Trend spotters expect more of the same ... but intensified. With a 20/20 view of the past, 2020 is expected to focus once again on environmental stewardship and sustainability.
“If we can combine the wisdom of the past with the science and technology of today, our future could be very bright,” according to Garden Media Group’s “Garden Trends Report for 2020.”
“Could” is the keyword, because more than ever, the health of the natural world relies on man.
The annual report shared the following 2020 predictions, as well as tips for supporting ecosystem health.
Green-collar jobs
Job openings in the horticulture industry outnumber graduates 2-to-1, but many don’t recognize the options. Watch for public education about careers in this up-and-coming employment sector, from horticulture therapist and professional recycler to hydroponic caretaker and nature blogger. Even plant whisperers — those claiming an innate ability to connect with plants — may find viable employment in the year to come.
Circular economy
Global consumption has more than tripled since 1970, so expect to hear more about a circular economy. This theory promotes product reuse and waste reduction, or simply doing more with less. Consider it man’s attempt to imitate nature’s recycling processes. Garden Media Group explained that a circular economy harkens to “the days when things were made to last, items were mended, and fashions lasted longer than a season.”
City greening
Technology’s 24/7 connections make man yearn for the natural world. However, more than half the world lives in cities, and the number is expected to increase to 70% by 2050. This is why city planners advocate for planting more trees and increasing green infrastructures for the nurturing of residents’ minds, bodies and spirits. Greenscapes, such as urban parks and central recreational districts, provide short-term escapes from inner-city hustle and bustle. They also do double duty by helping to mitigate urban heat, control stormwater runoff and reduce air pollution.
Save the soil
“We treat our soil like dirt,” said representatives of Garden Media Group. The top 6 inches of soil is fundamental for growing food and saving habitats, yet this precious resource has been stripped and nutrients removed through continued deforestation and related erosion. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations predicted that soil as we knew it — organically rich with vitamins and minerals — could be gone by 2050. Naturalists and scientists are expected to advocate with louder voices for soil restoration versus extraction. Home gardeners and farmers will be urged to grow green manures and seed fields with cover crops, such as beans, clover and lentils. Organic compost and untilled fields can help rebuild the soil, too.
Sounds of nature
Stop and listen, especially at night. Are there sounds of nature, as in years gone by? “Silence in nature is not a good sign,” reported Garden Media Group. A quiet world suggests that amphibians, like frogs and toads, are disappearing. The International Union for Conservation of Nature reports that 1 in 3 amphibians are endangered, and again man is the primary cause. The year 2020 will encourage the saving of amphibians by reducing the destruction of their habitats, planting native versus non-native plants, and reducing use of pollution and pesticides. Homeowners can help reverse the trend by creating frog-friendly backyards. Amphibians welcome still-water features, native groundcovers and marginal plants. Toad houses also provide suitable habitats, plus garden interest.
Mushroom magic
Superfoods with superpowers, edible mushrooms provide more than 100 beneficial effects on the body, including prevention and treatment of some 200 conditions, according to “Garden Trends Report for 2020.” The fungi also create rich soil by breaking down organic matter. “Mushrooms are not just good for us, they’re also good for the planet,” said Garden Media Group. That’s why scientists are experimenting with mushrooms that fight viruses, clean up oil spills and absorb pollution. Watch for updates about Pestalotiopsis microspora, a rare mushroom found in the Amazon. This mushroom species can help with another man-made challenge: the decomposition of plastic.
