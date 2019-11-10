Catholic school breaks ground on renovations
RICHMOND — A Catholic school in Richmond has broken ground on new classrooms and an administrative office.
All Saints Catholic School on Noble Avenue broke ground Nov. 1 on renovations to the school, including an addition of 6,800 square feet of academic and administrative areas. That includes three new classrooms, dedicated space for music and art classes, teacher workspaces, along with counseling and support offices, among other upgrades.
“This is more than an addition,” said Susan Williams, chairwoman of the school’s advisory board. “It builds the foundation for academic growth, enhances their faith, and provides the space to learn and grow as global citizens.”
The project’s estimated cost is $2.3 million.
RPS sets new dates for input on school names
RICHMOND — Richmond Public Schools has set new dates to solicit feedback on new school names.
The city School Board in September formally started the process to rename George Mason Elementary School, E.S.H. Greene Elementary School, a new middle school on Hull Street Road, and Amelia Street School. George Mason, E.S.H. Greene and Elkhardt-Thompson Middle School are all in the process of being rebuilt with a scheduled open date of fall 2020. Amelia Street School adopted Thirteen Acres School earlier this year, and the school division is looking for a new name for the combined school.
Community meetings were initially scheduled to start in October and end before a December vote. The meetings will now run through February.
The meetings are now:
Elkhardt-Thompson Middle School
- Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the school
- Jan. 21 during the scheduled School Board meeting
E.S.H. Greene Elementary School
- Dec. 2 during the scheduled School Board meeting
- Jan. 13 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the school
George Mason Elementary School
- Jan. 6 during the scheduled School Board meeting
- Jan. 27 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the school
Amelia Street School
- Dec. 11 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the school
- Feb. 3 during the scheduled School Board meeting
Holocaust film is being shown by UR law school
RICHMOND — The University of Richmond’s law school will host a screening of a Holocaust documentary.
The screening of “Nobody Wants Us” is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday in the Moot Courtroom. The documentary tells the story of three teenagers and their families hoping to make it to the U.S. after escaping the Nazi invasion of Europe. It features the story of UR law alumnus Jacob Morewitz.
The event is free to the public. Registration can be done online.
Lab at UR awarded digital history prize
RICHMOND — The Digital Scholarship Lab at the University of Richmond has been awarded a national digital history prize.
The lab was given this year’s Roy Rosenzweig Prize for Innovation in Digital History from the American Historical Association for “American Panorama: An Atlas of United States History.”
The prize is given annually to honor and support work on an innovative and freely available new media project.
“American Panorama” includes eight interactive mapping projects on such topics as immigration, federal urban policy, slavery and electoral politics.
“This project combines cutting-edge research with innovative interactive mapping techniques, and it’s designed to appeal to anyone with an interest in American history or a love of maps,” said Rob Nelson, director of the Digital Scholarship Lab. “Our goal from the beginning has been to make these maps accessible to anyone who may benefit — from teachers and scholars, to journalists, to the general public — and we are honored that this award recognizes that commitment.”
The lab will accept the award at the American Historical annual meeting in January.
Military Times: ECPI a top college for veterans
RICHMOND — ECPI University has been named a top college for veterans.
The Military Times ranked ECPI as the No. 1 school for veterans in the U.S. in the Career and Technical College category, a distinction the university has received now for two straight years.
Roughly 1 in 7 ECPI staff members is a veteran.
“It is so rewarding to be selected as the best Career and Technical College for veterans in the nation,” said ECPI University Executive Director of Military Education Bill Brown. “This is no small achievement and is a goal we stay focused on in all we do as a university because when we do, it means we are working as hard as possible to take care of our military and veteran students.”
Brown added: “It’s nice to be part of a university that takes the pledge of caring for them seriously and does what is needed to make sure actions speak louder than words.
“We listen to our students and take their input with great regard, which helps us to make sure that our programs and services are meeting their expectations and helping them get the most they can from their education.”
UR is a ‘green college,’ says Princeton Review
RICHMOND — The University of Richmond has been named to The Princeton Review’s list of green colleges, honoring schools that are environmentally responsible.
UR has made the list for 10 straight years.
“Being recognized as a ‘Green College’ by The Princeton Review for a decade embodies the University’s continued and growing commitment to stewardship and sustainability,” said Rob Andrejewski, director for sustainability.
Va. Tech leader training coming here in January
RICHMOND — Virginia Tech is bringing its Leadership Academy to Richmond.
The program, which has been in place for five years in the Roanoke area, is a training series focused on developing skills necessary for navigating 21st-century challenges and opportunities. Participants attend class once a month over a nine-month period (January-August) and participate in four one-on-one professional coaching sessions. It’s coming to Richmond in January.
Richmond will also be able to take part in two exclusive online offerings: Exploring Blockchain Technology (January 2020) — a two-hour webinar that will introduce the basic concepts of blockchain technologies and how they work, as well as their implications in various industries; and Data Analytics (March-September 2020) — a six-module short course that takes a deep dive into Python, data management, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, clustering methods and big data.
For more information or to register, visit www.vtrc.vt.edu/rva.
UVA’s business school among the best in U.S.
NEW YORK — The University of Virginia’s business school has been named one of the nation’s best.
Bloomberg Businessweek on Nov. 4 released its ranking of the best U.S. business schools. The Darden School of Business at UVA came in fifth behind Stanford, Dartmouth, Harvard and the University of Chicago.
The Darden School was ranked ninth last year.
Chesapeake teacher honored with award
WILLIAMSBURG — A Chesapeake teacher has won the inaugural Betsy S. Barton Teacher of the Year Award.
Kimberly Hammers, a history and government teacher at Grassfield High School in Chesapeake, won the award at the 53rd annual Virginia Conference for Social Studies Educators in Williamsburg. Barton, the award’s namesake, died earlier this year.
In 2015, Hammers led more than 700 Grassfield students in a lesson that set the Guinness World Record for the largest in-person civics class.
Salem Church Middle gets $10K for supplies
CHESTERFIELD — Salem Church Middle School teachers received $10,000 for classroom supplies from Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.
A virtual AdoptAClass room.org account will be established for the teachers, who will be able to order classroom supplies.
