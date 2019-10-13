Chesterfield schools not pursuing pre-Labor Day start next year
CHESTERFIELD — Another Richmond-area school system has opted not to use newfound flexibility to start the school year earlier.
The Chesterfield County School Board last week decided that it won’t pursue a pre-Labor Day start for the 2020-21 school year. The General Assembly last year repealed part of what became known as the “Kings Dominion law,” a requirement that school districts without waivers must open after Labor Day.
Schools are now allowed to open as early as two weeks before the early September holiday.
Students will have a four-day Labor Day weekend under the legislation, with schools out the Friday before Labor Day through the actual holiday on Monday.
The law didn’t take effect until July 1, and all area school districts had already set their calendars for the 2019-20 school year.
For the 2020-21 school year, both Chesterfield and Henrico counties have said they won’t start before Labor Day.
Chesterfield School Board members said they would want a potential pre-Labor Day change to be made to the 2021-22 school year because families and staff may have already made vacation plans for August 2020.
RPS celebrates 50 freshmen awarded scholarships to VUU
RICHMOND — Richmond Public Schools last week celebrated the 50 freshmen who were awarded full academic scholarships to Virginia Union University.
“We could not be more thrilled to partner with VUU to provide this life-changing opportunity for our students,” said Richmond schools Superintendent Jason Kamras.
“To be able to tell our students and their families that — as ninth-graders, their college tuition is already taken care of — has been incredible.”
Said School Board Chairwoman Dawn Page: “This is one great example of how Dreams4RPS is coming alive for our students. When we are able to build deep partnerships with families and community, we can create amazing opportunities, such as the VUU scholarship, for our students.”
30 receive scholarships courtesy of Sikh Association of Central Va.
RICHMOND — Thirty Richmond students have received vocational scholarships courtesy of the Sikh Association of Central Virginia.
“We are so appreciative of the generosity of the Sikh Association of Central Virginia,” said Richmond schools Superintendent Jason Kamras. “These vocational scholarships will open doors and create new opportunities for each of the 30 recipients.”
The association and school system held a special ceremony last week at the Sikh Gurdwara Sacvi.
The scholarships are for Richmond residents interested in taking Adult Apprenticeship Education courses offered through the Richmond Technical Center. The awardees can use the scholarship to enroll in courses this fall for trade programs ranging from health care to welding, cosmetology, plumbing and electrical training.
“The Sikh Association of Central Virginia is honored and humbled to support the educational program of Richmond Public Schools that enables our adults to be able to develop a skill to earn their livelihood,” said Dr. Bimaljit Singh Sandhu on behalf of the association.
“While making an effort to spread the message of Guru Nanak that all humankind is equal, we have made a gesture to help out the community at large in the Greater Richmond area. We wish and hope to be able to support this program on an ongoing basis to help develop the workforce in our area.”
School Board Chairwoman Dawn Page said it’s “the type of partnership that helps to elevate the entire Richmond community.”
$133,000 in farm-to-school grants given to Va. schools
RICHMOND — Virginia schools are on the receiving end of more than $133,000 in farm-to-school grants.
The grants aim to help put locally grown and raised foods into school nutrition programs while also connecting students to agriculture through hands-on learning and career exploration. Six school systems in the state, including Richmond Public Schools, received the grants.
“Growing and preparing fresh local food provides opportunities for students to apply content knowledge in science and mathematics while developing the skills and attributes known as the five C’s: critical thinking, creative thinking, communication, collaboration and citizenship,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane.
“In addition, students benefit from learning about how important agriculture is in our state — and about the many career opportunities it offers, often in their own communities.”
Richmond received $17,880 to help with outreach and instruction in 16 schools, including for field trips, healthy meal preparation demonstrations and classroom visits by local urban farmers.
RPS is also planning on using the money to pay for producing more fruits and vegetables in 11 school gardens. That food will be used in school nutrition and after-school meal programs.
Henrico Public Schools seeking input on its budget for 2020-21
HENRICO — Henrico County Public Schools is looking for input on its budget for next year.
The school system is holding four opportunities for people to share their opinions on the 2020-21 school year budget. Superintendent Amy Cashwell is scheduled to release her budget in January.
The stakeholder meetings will be held:
- Wednesday at 7 p.m., Fairfield Area Library, 1401 N. Laburnum Ave.; and
- Oct. 22 at 7 p.m., Glen Allen Branch Library, 10501 Staples Mill Road.
- The public hearings will be held:
- Nov. 14 at New Bridge Learning Center, 5915 Nine Mile Road; and
- Dec. 12 at New Bridge Learning Center.
Speaker to discuss innovations for the new economy at VCU
RICHMOND — The founder of the New Economy Network and BIG Idea Co. will speak on innovations for the new economy at Virginia Commonwealth University this week.
Bill Bishop, an entrepreneur who wrote “The New Economy Thinker: The Complete Guide to Your Success in the New Economy,” will speak Tuesday in the VCU College of Health Professions Auditorium.
The lecture is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
Grant will support VCU recruiting of students in special education
RICHMOND — A federal grant will help Virginia Commonwealth University’s education school recruit and prepare doctoral-level students in special education.
The U.S. Department of Education has awarded a five-year, $2.33 million grant to the School of Education at VCU. The grant will help launch a VCU-led project with George Mason University to contribute to policy and research influencing teacher certification, among other things.
The project, called Policy and Research Intensive Special Educators, will focus on addressing the shortage of special educators in Virginia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.