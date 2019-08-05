Summer school classes were moved from a Chesterfield County elementary school in recent weeks after bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease was found in an cooling tower at the school.
It does not appear that any students or staff at Greenfield Elementary School were sickened by the bacteria, said Dr. Alex Samuel, a state official who is the director of the Chesterfield Health District.
Chesterfield officials disclosed Friday that Legionella bacteria had been found at the school, an announcement that came about a month from the start of the school year.
Samuel said that health officials tested cooling towers at the school and other locations in northeast Chesterfield after they documented 10 confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease, a type of pneumonia, since May 1.
"The county understands that the school division is working diligently to remediate the situation at Greenfield Elementary," Chesterfield officials said in a news release. "Moreover, subsequent tests at Greenfield will ensure the school is safe when reopened."
It remains unclear how the 10 people in Chesterfield contracted the lung disease, said Samuel, who added that there's no indication that they had been on the grounds of Greenfield.
"It's still way too early to tell if there is any link," Samuel said Monday when asked whether the bacteria at the school was the source of the 10 people getting sick.
The bacteria is naturally occurring in lakes and streams but can also be found in the water of a cooling tower, Samuel said.
The disease, which is treated with antibiotics, does not spread from person-to-person contact, according to the Mayo Clinic. Instead, most people contract it by inhaling the bacteria.
The school system told parents in a July 25 email that the school had been temporarily closed "out of an abundance of caution" after the bacteria was found in the cooling tower near the school.
"The school division is taking pre-emptive measures to disinfect the outside cooling tower and conduct additional maintenance," school system officials wrote in a July 25 email to parents.
The summer school program that had been held at Greenfield was moved to Bettie Weaver Elementary School.
The 10 recent cases in Chesterfield occurred among older adults and people with underlying medical conditions, state officials said late last month.
Last year, there were 236 cases of Legionnaires' disease in Virginia, compared with 78 cases in 2010, according to state health officials.
