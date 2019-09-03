More Richmond students are taking Advanced Placement tests — and performing better on them.
Richmond Public Schools announced this week that the number of high school students taking the college-level classes climbed 25%; the exact number of students was not provided. The number of exams being taken by those students went from 590 in 2017-18 to 781 in 2018-19.
Last year, the city’s school system launched AP for All, an initiative with an eye toward improving access to AP classes and tests.
“We can’t expect greatness of our students if we don’t ask greatness of them,” Superintendent Jason Kamras said Tuesday.
Advanced Placement is a program created by the College Board to offer college-level work to high school students. Many colleges grant credit to students who score highly on the AP tests, which are scored on a 1-5 scale.
A 3 is equal to a B-, C+ or C in college; a 4 equates to an A-, B+, or B; and a 5 is equivalent to an A.
The combined number of the scores earned by RPS students also climbed last year, from 114 to 178.
“We’re excited to see that our students are taking full advantage of opportunities to set themselves apart,” said School Board Chairwoman Dawn Page. “We’re moving forward, and we expect to see even greater results and participation from our students in the future.”
The new data is a bright spot for a school system home to the state’s lowest graduation rate and where just 1 in 10 students are college- and career-ready, according to the College Board.
All five of the school division’s comprehensive high schools now offer AP calculus, AP biology, AP Spanish and AP literature.
“We know the greatness that our students are capable of, and it’s up to us to provide them with the access and support to help them achieve their goals,” said Chief Academic Officer Tracy Epp. “We are just scratching the surface, and we expect to see even bigger gains in both access and success in the coming years.”
***
Richmond is also inching closer to getting more technology to students.
The Richmond School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved the order of 4,200 Chromebooks. The new Chromebooks are expected to cost $1.29 million.
The administration said Tuesday in a presentation to the School Board that RPS is partnering with T-Mobile to give every sixth-grade student a Chromebook and a personal device that provides internet service that students can keep for all of middle school.
The school division had 1,888 sixth-grade students last year, according to data from the Virginia Department of Education. This year’s fall enrollment data is expected to be released before the end of the calendar year.
