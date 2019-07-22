Colleen Berry knew she wanted to go to college but, like many others, worried about how she’d acclimate to campus. That all changed last week.
Berry, a rising senior at Douglas S. Freeman High School in Henrico County, took part in a program through the Faison Center, a Richmond-based school that specializes in helping students with autism. She spent the last two weeks on the campus of the University of Richmond, surrounded by a handful of her peers while getting a glimpse of what college will look like.
“I’m glad I got to experience it here first,” said Berry, who is considering studying environmental science. “I feel more prepared and know what to expect.”
The program, in its second year, was created to do just that.
Last year students took eight classes - four in the first week and four in the second. This year they took four for both weeks, a decision, Faison Center Vice President of Educational Outreach Kathy Matthews said, that was made to let students go deeper into specific subjects.
There’s a writing course taught by a professor at John Tyler Community College; a College 101 class taught by Matthews; a community living class and an Academics 101 class.
Matthews said she heard from adults at the Faison Center who went to college and found mixed success.
“These are really, really smart kiddos, but they’re failing for various reasons - mostly due to that organizational piece,” she said. “We want to change that.”
Students have a checklist for daily activities, such as emptying the trash. They’re repeatedly told to look at their syllabi when they have questions about assignment due dates and reading a book on time management.
“They’re giving us real opportunities to practice being organized,” said Berry, the Freeman student who said she’s learned that the key to staying organized is having a plan for everything.
This year the program had eight students stay in university dorms - freshman dorms the first week then upper classmen suites the second week - and four who came to campus each day for the program. Three of the four commuters were students from the Collegiate School, who volunteered to help the Faison students and also get a taste of college of their own.
The students, who stem from local school districts, Northern Virginia and North Carolina, are all on the college track.
“They can do it,” Matthews said. “When they leave, they’re ready to learn.”
They got practice in John Hagadorn’s English class.
On one Thursday, they analyzed the poem “Richard Cory” by Edwin Arlington Robinson. They spent their class discussing the poem’s themes of jealousy and tried to figure out why Cory, a man seen as wealthy and popular, killed himself.
The students did so passionately, with multiple hands being raised for each question Hagadorn posed. Time ran out at 10:20 a.m., though, with the students bound for an hour at the library - a structured study time for them.
“They have what it takes to achieve in a college English class,” Hagadorn said.
Brian McCann, the president of the Faison Center, said the center hopes to expand the program next year.
