Richmond teacher gets help after fire
RICHMOND — The Richmond community is rallying behind a city teacher who lost her home in a fire.
A GoFundMe page for Dominique Hardy, a fifth-grade teacher at Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary, has exceeded its $1,500 goal, but is still accepting donations online.
Two Va. elementaries on distinguished list
RICHMOND — Two Virginia elementary schools have been named national distinguished schools.
Rosemont Elementary in Virginia Beach and Washington-Lee Elementary in Bristol were designated as National Elementary and Secondary Education Act Distinguished Schools for 2019-20 by the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators.
Rosemont, led by principal Cari Hill, was chosen for exceptional student performance for two consecutive years. Last school year, 93% of students either passed or demonstrated academic growth on state tests in English, and 97% either passed or improved on state tests in math.
Washington-Lee, led by principal Faith Mabe, was chosen for closing achievement gaps between student groups. Last year, all student groups in the school performed at the highest level on school quality indicators for reading and math. Overall, 96% of Washington-Lee students passed or improved in English, and 97% passed or improved in math.
Both Rosemont and Washington-Lee have achieved state accreditation for two straight years. They’ll be recognized at the National ESEA Conference in February.
Chesterfield district launches hall of fame
CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield County Public Schools has launched a hall of fame.
The hall will honor people for “their superior contributions to the education of Chesterfield County students,” according to a county news release. The inaugural class will be inducted in March.
To be eligible, the nominee must have served as a full-time county schools employee for at least seven years; have been retired from CCPS for at least five years; and “have achievements in education that have distinguished the nominee from contemporaries.”
Nominations can be made at http://bit.ly/CCPS-2020-Hall-of-Fame.
The deadline for nominations is Jan. 10.
Bailey Bridge Middle educator recognized
CHESTERFIELD — Rebecca Harmon, associate principal at Bailey Bridge Middle School, has been named the 2020 Outstanding Secondary School Assistant Principal of Virginia by the Virginia Association of Secondary School Principals.
Harmon, who school principal Melanie Knowles described in a release as a “strong instructional leader,” has been an associate principal for six years, four at Bailey Bridge.
Harmon will be honored at the Virginia Middle and High School Principals Conference & Exposition in Richmond in June and at the 2020 National Principals Conference in National Harbor, Md., in July.
