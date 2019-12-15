Lawmakers urged to increase ed spending
RICHMOND — A month before the start of the General Assembly session, a statewide coalition of advocacy organizations is calling on lawmakers to increase spending on education.
The Legal Aid Justice Center — joined by the Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis, New Virginia Majority and Virginia Educators United — is leading the “Fund Our Schools” campaign, which was launched Dec. 11 at Richmond’s Armstrong High School.
Virginia currently spends 8% less per student than it did before the Great Recession, down to $5,749 from $6,225 in the 2008-09 school year, according to the Commonwealth Institute. There are fewer staff members serving more students, and localities have increasingly had to foot the bill in paying for education.
Earlier this year, the Virginia Board of Education approved changes to state standards that call for roughly $1 billion more per year to be spent on K-12 education. Technical changes to the state budget also necessitate about $400 million more per year for education.
Solar firm donates to Charles City schools
CHARLES CITY — Charles City County Public Schools has received a gift from a solar power firm.
The sPower company on Dec. 9 donated $11,100 to the school system to cover various initiatives including student field trips to Washington, a teacher appreciation event, spirit T-shirts and a guest speaker.
The gift “will allow our students opportunities to further develop and grow as classmates and will help to enhance team-building with our staff,” said Marcus L. Petty Sr., Charles City High School’s principal.
UR, VCU presidents accept roles with ACE
RICHMOND — University of Richmond President Ronald Crutcher and Virginia Commonwealth University President Michael Rao have new roles.
Crutcher was elected as vice chairman of the board of directors of the American Council on Education, the major coordinating body for U.S. colleges, and Rao was elected secretary.
Early childhood ed funds distributed
RICHMOND — Two Virginia communities have received money to expand access to early childhood education.
The Virginia Early Childhood Foundation recently made two grants of $250,000 each to Hampton Roads Community Action Program and to Gloucester County Public Schools.
The awards completed a six-month planning grant period.
