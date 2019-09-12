A Richmond man is responsible for the largest donation in Hampden-Sydney College history.
Stanley F. Pauley, the chairman and CEO of Henrico County-based Carpenter Co., has donated $30 million to the college to help build a new science facility that will be called the Pauley Science Center.
“I believe Hampden-Sydney offers young men an education of extraordinary value,” Pauley, who once served on the college's governing board, said in a statement. “I am not a graduate of Hampden-Sydney, but I am inspired by the College’s unwavering 244-year commitment to scientific literacy and preparing its graduates for career success, advancing scientific progress, and contributing to our society’s well-being."
Carpenter Co. was founded by E. Rhodes Carpenter, who graduated from Hampden-Sydney in 1929.
The planned science center, with an estimated $40 million price tag, includes classrooms, laboratories, equipment and interactive spaces. Heather Krajewski, the college’s vice president for college advancement, said the school is still looking to raise money for the remaining $10 million.
“Thanks to Mr. Pauley’s remarkable generosity, the Pauley Science Center will strengthen Hampden-Sydney’s ability to offer students one of the best undergraduate science programs in the country,” said President Larry Stimpert. “The impact Mr. Pauley’s gift will have on our students cannot be overstated, as every Hampden-Sydney student must develop a strong scientific foundation, regardless of his major.
"At the same time, the Pauley Science Center will even better prepare our science students to be highly successful—competitive for the best job opportunities and the finest medical, engineering, and other graduate programs.”
