RPS effort to beautify schools enters 2nd year
RICHMOND — Richmond Public Schools on Saturday kicked off its initiative aimed at beautifying city schools.
“RPS Shines” was launched last year under Superintendent Jason Kamras. Through the initiative, the district is hosting beautification days at each of the city’s 44 schools, designing and creating murals and working to improve the bathrooms.
There are three ways volunteers can help:
Beautification days: During these days, volunteers will paint walls, organize libraries, clean bathrooms, pick up trash and mow the grass, among other things.
Bathroom blitz: Started last year, this effort is targeted at improving school bathrooms.
Community murals: In collaboration with local artists, the mural project will create artwork.
“RPS Shines is one way that we show our students how much we value and love them,” Kamras said. “We are so thankful for the support of our community partners and every volunteer who plans to donate their time, resources or skills so that our schools shine a bit brighter for our students this fall.”
Last year, more than 1,000 city residents and 75 organizations helped the district.
For more information and to sign up for an RPS Shines event, visit www.rvaschools.net/rps-shines.
“When we launched RPS Shines last year, I was so touched by the outpouring of love for our schools,” said RPS School Board Chairwoman Dawn Page. “The contributions of the Richmond community will directly benefit our students who deserve safe, clean and inspiring learning environments.”
Five teachers receive grants in Charles City
CHARLES CITY COUNTY — The Charles City Educational Foundation has announced the winners of five teacher innovation grants. They are:
- Lisa Brown: A partnership between the high school’s social studies department and librarian will engage students through the use of interactive study on how to analyze and interpret primary sources.
- Vicki Williams: The Creative Marketing Project (through the design and creation of T-shirts, caps and coffee mugs) will provide an opportunity for students to develop a better understanding of analytical and creative approaches to the marketing process.
- Christine McBee: The Kids’ Project Archaeology of Charles City (KPACC) is an after-school club that introduces students to the hands-on study of archaeology that includes the development of skills in science, math, research, history and writing.
- Jennifer Richardson: Richardson’s grant will help bring robots into Charles City classrooms.
- Lisa Dixon and Kristina Williams: A coffee shop will be run by high school students with disabilities.
“Community investment in these advanced learning opportunities is a tremendous gift,” said Jackie Stewart, president of the foundation. “Students will have the opportunity to take part in fun, new innovative approaches to learning critical skills beyond the more traditional methods. The foundation strives to push the envelope for our teachers.”
Deadline approaching for scholarship program
RICHMOND — A new scholarship program eligible to students in Virginia has a deadline approaching.
The College Board Opportunity Scholarships has six steps students can take to get to college. Completing each step earns a chance for a scholarship, and doing all six steps will earn a chance for $40,000 in scholarships. It does not require an essay, application or minimum GPA.
Since being announced in October, the program has awarded 45 Virginia students $38,500 in scholarships.
The deadline for students in the Class of 2020 to complete the first step is at the end of July. For more information on the program, visit opportunity.collegeboard.org.
Nuckols Farm students the best at Rubik’s Cubes
HENRICO — Students at Nuckols Farm Elementary School are the best in Virginia at solving Rubik’s Cubes.
The elementary school’s team, the “NFE Foxes,” solved 25 3x3 Rubik’s Cubes in three minutes and 23 seconds at the Virginia Regionals. The performance put the team at No. 1 in Virginia among kindergarten through fifth-grade teams.
Va. is again a top state for special education
RICHMOND — Virginia is again one of the top states for special education.
The state earned the U.S. Department of Education’s highest rating for improving outcomes for students with disabilities and for its compliance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. It marked the seventh straight year Virginia has received the top rating.
“A key measure of the quality of a state’s public schools is found in the supports and services provided for students with disabilities and in outcomes for these students,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane. “I congratulate Virginia’s special educators — including teachers, administrators and support services professionals — for their commitment to equity for students with disabilities and the passion they show every day for helping every student achieve his or her fullest potential.”
UR professor awarded grant for nickel research
RICHMOND — A chemistry professor at the University of Richmond has been awarded a grant for nickel research.
Miles Johnson received $55,000 from the American Chemical Society Petroleum Research Fund for his project, which uses nickel as a metal catalyst to develop new chemical compounds. The grant will pay for five undergraduate summer researchers.
Johnson has taught at UR since 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.