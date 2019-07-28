Northam sets up team on school readiness
RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam is asking his administration to come up with a plan to improve early education efforts for low-income children.
On Wednesday, the governor announced a new “Executive Leadership Team on School Readiness” made up of education, social services and budget officials he’s tasked with expanding access to early education in Virginia.
Northam said he wants the team to develop a plan to make sure all kids aged 3 to 4 have access to publicly subsidized child care and education programs by 2025.
Northam said less than half of the state’s low-income children are starting kindergarten each year with the appropriate literacy, math, and socio-emotional skills.
Many young children from low-income families do not receive any federal, state or local aid for child care and education in Virginia.
Governor fills spots on Va. Board of Education
RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam has appointed two people to the Virginia Board of Education and has reappointed the board’s president.
In his weekly administration appointment announcements, the governor’s office announced that Pamela L. Davis-Vaught, principal at Highland View Elementary School in Bristol, and Tammy L. Mann, a Fairfax resident who runs The Campagna Center in Alexandria, are joining the board.
Daniel A. “Dan” Gecker of Chesterfield County was reappointed to the board. He was originally appointed by former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and was chosen as the board’s president in July 2017.
