Amy Cashwell feels it's time to rezone.
Henrico County Public Schools, the school system she's led for the past year, hasn't set new school boundaries in a decade. It started the process to rezone earlier this year.
"Now is the right time to do it again because we need to adapt to the current student population, efficiently use all available space, as well as plan for future trends," Cashwell said. "We expect a tremendous amount of public input to ultimately do what’s best for all of the students throughout Henrico County."
The first look at potential new boundaries is scheduled for November. The new zones would take effect in the fall of 2021.
Cashwell answered questions on rezoning and more ahead of the first day of school, which is Sept. 3. The Richmond Times-Dispatch asked each of the four area superintendents a set of the same questions and two school division-specific ones. Here are Cashwell’s answers, in her own words.
What are the division’s biggest challenges heading into the school year and how do you plan on addressing them?
A school system’s biggest challenges are not necessarily new challenges. Every year, the safety of students and staff members is the highest priority. We continue to update, practice and refine our procedures in order to create the safest possible learning environment, while also making it a welcoming one for students and families.
Transportation is also a challenge, though our team works very hard behind the scenes to make it look easy at times. Our recruiters are always eager to meet and hire new bus drivers, and the drivers who are already on staff spend quality time rehearsing their routes so that students and families have a positive experience on day one.
As it relates to classroom instruction, equity and access continue to be very important to me. We must continue to use our equity lens to understand how each individual student will succeed in our classrooms. At both the central level and building level, we’re making sure that we identify barriers to equity and ensuring equity of opportunity so that all students have the tools, resources and support systems to be successful. At least one way that we address this is through summer professional learning for our staff focused on strong student-centered instruction, along with cultural sensitivity and responsiveness. Ongoing observations and feedback that our building leaders offer to our teachers and staff throughout the year help refine what we want for our students.
Is there anything new that parents and students can expect this school year?
Students and families will see us emphasize the attributes and skills embedded in our Henrico Learner Profile. That means our academic content will challenge students to develop quality character and an awareness of global citizenship. They’ll be communicators and collaborators as they solve problems. And they’ll think critically and creatively along the way. As educators, it’s our job to make this possible by acknowledging that learning happens anytime, anywhere. It’s authentic and connected to the world around them. It’s student-owned, and it’s supported by our community. Look for us to continue to make meaningful partnerships throughout Henrico.
As it relates to safety, we’re launching a new app and webpage known as ‘Anonymous Alerts’. It replaces something our students and families knew as ‘Silence Hurts’. The tool will allow for encrypted, anonymous, two-way communication between someone who submits a report (a student or parent, for example) and our administrators who receive those reports. The tool also allows for photos, screenshots and videos to be included, which is an upgrade over the previous tool. Students and families can go find 'Anonymous Alerts' on their school’s website, or wherever they download iOS or Android apps.
How is the division implementing new computer science learning standards into its everyday instruction?
We know our students will find a rapidly increasing number of computer science job opportunities after high school. In order to properly prepare our students, we’re committed to integrating the Virginia Computer Science Standards through a variety of K-8 curriculum areas including mathematics, science, history, English, fine arts and workforce development courses. Many of the computer science standards (specifically in the cybersecurity and Impact of Computing strands) are already integrated into our instruction in what’s known as digital citizenship learning. To that end, Henrico is recognized as a ‘Common Sense’ District, demonstrating our commitment to digital citizenship for students, staff, and families.
We’re also one of several school divisions to partner with CodeVA, a non-profit that brings equitable computer science education to all of Virginia's students. Our curriculum specialists and coaches attended a week-long regional CodeVA 'Coaching Academy' to further develop our ability to incorporate computer science in our classrooms.
The school system is going through a rezoning process. What should parents expect in the process and what do you hope it accomplishes?
We want families to expect an open, accessible process that allows for a wide variety of input, feedback and constructive dialogue. Look for the first round of options developed by our citizen committee to be made public in November. No final decisions would be made until May of 2020, and new boundaries wouldn’t take effect until fall 2021.
Any redistricting process can be concerning because families often choose their homes because of the schools. It’s been ten years since Henrico County undertook a comprehensive redistricting. Now is the right time to do it again because we need to adapt to the current student population, efficiently use all available space, as well as plan for future trends. We expect a tremendous amount of public input to ultimately do what’s best for all of the students throughout Henrico County.
The county is in the midst of building two new high schools. Is that process on track? What should the community expect in those two new schools?
Yes. Contracts are in the process of being awarded, and we expect shovels in the ground this fall. The Highland Springs and J.R. Tucker high school communities can expect state-of-the-art environments that are designed with the learners of today and tomorrow in mind. While new buildings are great and can be a tremendous source of community pride, we know the Henrico principals, teachers, and support staff who populate those buildings will be the ones who truly bring those buildings to life for our students and families.
