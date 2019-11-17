Del. Roslyn Tyler to lead Education Committee
RICHMOND — A central Virginia Democrat will lead the House of Delegates Education Committee.
Del. Roslyn Tyler, D-Sussex, was announced as the education committee’s chairwoman by House Speaker-designee Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, on Thursday. Tyler was first elected in 2005.
“She’s an avid supporter of students and teachers and the work they do every day,” said Virginia Education Association President Jim Livingston in a statement. “I can’t think of a better choice to lead this important committee.”
The General Assembly session starts Jan. 8.
RPS launching crossing guard pilot program
RICHMOND — Richmond Public Schools is launching a new crossing guard pilot program.
The city school system announced Thursday that it was partnering with Richmond City Safe Routes to Schools to provide crossing guards at 11 schools and traffic monitors to three schools this year. The schools were chosen based on the number of students walking to and from school and the safety needs of school communities.
“While the focus is on the safety of our students and families, we are also very intentional about creating safe and loving school environments through this pilot,” said RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras. “Each crossing guard from the program works at that school, so they are already familiar with the school community, which empowers them to continue to build on their relationships with students and families.”
Said Greater Richmond Fit4Kids Safe Routes to School Coordinator Tara FitzPatrick: “We’re so excited about this program because it creates safe routes for our families and it builds community and a culture of love and safety for RPS students. It is our hope to see this program grow in the coming years and for even more students to enjoy walking and biking to school each day.”
The schools involved in the pilot program are:
Crossing Guards
- Blackwell Elementary School
- George W. Carver Elementary School
- Fairfield Court Elementary School
- Ginter Park Elementary School
- Linwood Holton Elementary School
- Mary Munford Elementary School
- Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary School
- Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts
- Swansboro Elementary School
- Westover Hills Elementary School
- Woodville Elementary School
Traffic Monitors
- E.S.H. Greene Elementary School
- Broad Rock Elementary School
- J.L. Francis Elementary School
VUU is creating society to honor Wyatt Tee Walker
RICHMOND — Virginia Union University is creating a new society to honor Wyatt Tee Walker.
The university announced Nov. 11 that it’s forming the “Rev. Dr. Wyatt Tee Walker Social Justice Society of Preachers and Prophetic Witnesses.” The first members will be inducted in November 2020.
“We are honored to take part in the building of such an extraordinary honor in the name of our dear friend and alumnus Dr. Wyatt T. Walker,” said Hakim Lucas, VUU’s president. “Virginia Union University will forever honor its son by honoring those who embody his advocacy for social justice and Afrocentric ideals in the areas of scholarship, theology, service, leadership, preaching, teaching, community, government, public policy and music. May this declaration guide us as we begin to invest and to celebrate his legacy.”
Walker, a VUU alumnus, served as chief of staff for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. He was the executive director of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference from 1960 to 1964.
Childhood education gets spotlight at conference
RICHMOND — Virginia’s early childhood education issues were the main topic of discussion at a recent conference.
The Virginia Early Childhood Foundation on Nov. 6-7 hosted the Smart Beginnings Meeting, bringing together more than 100 early childhood education officials from across the state.
Sessions included a discussion on analyzing and using data to understand disparities in early childhood and a panel of parents who shared their own perspectives and experiences.
“The annual meeting provided an opportunity for Smart Beginnings teams to explore equity-related issues that have a profound impact on school readiness at the local level,” said Kathy Glazer, president of the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation. “Together, we are striving to improve and transform Virginia’s early childhood development systems to provide equitable access and opportunity so all children can thrive.”
UVA engineering receives largest gift in its history
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The University of Virginia’s engineering school has received the largest gift in its history.
Greg Olsen, a 1971 UVA alumnus, has pledged $25 million to recruit and retain faculty, attract doctorate students and provide the school’s dean with additional funding to support different initiatives.
When combined with $11.5 million in matching funds from the university’s Bicentennial Scholars Fund and Bicentennial Professors Fund, the total amount of the donation is $36.5 million.
“As a world-class researcher himself, Greg Olsen exemplifies the power of engineering to make the world a better place,” said School of Engineering Dean Craig H. Benson. “With his generous, future-focused investment, Greg is ensuring that UVA Engineering’s capacity to attract outstanding scholars and produce future engineering leaders is very strong for generations to come.”
The donation will support the following:
- A $15 million endowment for Olsen Bicentennial Professorships, providing resources for the engineering school to recruit and retain professors. From this funding, $5 million will be designated for a professorship in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering.
- A $16.5 million endowment for Olsen Graduate Fellowships, helping the school recruit doctoral students. From this funding, $10.5 million will go toward fellowships in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering.
- A $5 million Dean’s Strategic Investment Fund, giving Benson and Materials Science and Engineering Department Chairman John R. Scully resources to use for other initiatives.
In 2005, Olsen became the third private citizen to orbit the Earth during a trip to the International Space Station.
Two teachers honored for work at St. Michael’s
RICHMOND — Two faculty members from St. Michael’s Episcopal School were recently recognized for their work in the classroom.
Tim Winkler, a middle school science teacher at the school, was honored by the Virginia Association of Independent Schools with its 2019 Innovation in Education Award.
The award was given out Nov. 6.
Samantha Futrell, a middle school social studies teacher, received the 2019 Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Excellence in Teaching Award by the Virginia Council for the Social Studies.
That award was given to Futrell on Oct. 26.
“We are so proud of Tim and Samantha for being awarded these prestigious honors as they each ignite a passion and a love for learning in our students on a daily basis,” said St. Michael’s Head of School Robert “Bob” Gregg. “These inspirational teachers are representative of our entire St. Michael’s faculty and all the wonderful things they do each and every day to grow bright, inquisitive minds.”
Virginia receives grant to help students of color
NORFOLK — Virginia has received a grant to help the state increase student achievement for students of color over the next four years.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that Virginia has received a $500,000 grant from the Indiana-based Lumina Foundation.
“As leaders, we have the responsibility to address the systemic racism that holds people back,” Northam said. “It’s time to take action to right the wrongs that began in Virginia 400 years ago, and this legacy continues in the form of lower educational achievement rates among students of color.”
The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia will administer the grant.
Va. college guarantees graduation for some
FERRUM — Ferrum College is guaranteeing a path to graduation in two years for transfer students with an associate’s degree.
The college in Southwest Virginia announced Thursday that starting in the fall of 2020, students who transfer from a Virginia community college with an appropriate associate’s degree will be able to graduate within two years of their transferring — or they will receive free tuition for the remaining coursework.
“Today, nearly 40% of students who graduate from a Virginia community college need three or more additional years to finish a bachelor’s degree because their new college will not accept many of their credits,” said Ferrum College President David Johns. “This is not what they expected — it’s frustrating, time-consuming and expensive.”
The college guarantees admission from all 26 community colleges in Virginia.
