Richmond school district seeks input on rezoning
RICHMOND — Richmond Public Schools officials have scheduled additional community meetings for residents to give feedback on potential new school zones.
The system is in the midst of a rezoning process, one it hopes to complete in the fall with new boundaries taking effect at the start of the 2020-21 school year. A consultant hired by the district, Cropper GIS, has created two draft options for a special rezoning committee to consider.
In those options, Cropper has proposed relieving some overcrowding on the city’s South Side and “pairing” some elementary schools, among other things. One idea, for example, includes having students go to William Fox Elementary School for kindergarten through second grade and John B. Cary Elementary School for third through fifth grades.
The district has a rezoning feedback form on its website.
To hear more from the community, the district scheduled more meetings. Here’s the new rezoning meeting schedule:
Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the North Avenue Branch Library.
Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Belmont Branch Library.
Wednesday from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Southwood Resource Center.
Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. at Fox Elementary School.
July 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson High School.
Aug. 13 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Belmont Branch Library.
Aug. 13 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Fox Elementary School.
Aug. 13 from 7 to 8 p.m. at George Wythe High School.
Aug. 14 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the North Avenue Branch Library.
Aug. 14 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School.
Aug. 14 from 7 to 8 p.m. at George Mason Elementary School.
Aug. 15 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Hull Street Library.
Aug. 15 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Elkhardt-Thompson Middle School.
Aug. 15 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Southside Community Services Center.
Aug. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at John Marshall High School.
Aug. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Southside Community Services Center.
Aug. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School.
Aug. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at John B. Cary Elementary School.
Aug. 27 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at John B. Cary Elementary School.
Aug. 28 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Woodville Elementary School.
Aug. 29 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Southside Community Services Center.
Design expert is named dean of VCUarts in Qatar
RICHMOND — VCUarts in Qatar has a new dean.
Amir Berbic, a design expert who has worked in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, was named dean of the school on July 15. Berbic starts the role Aug. 1.
Berbic is currently a professor of graphic design at the University of Illinois at Chicago and has served as the associate dean for faculty affairs of the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts.
“It’s a pleasure to welcome Amir Berbic to VCUarts Qatar,” said VCU President Michael Rao in a statement. “I am confident the university’s legacy of groundbreaking innovation and creativity will continue with Dean Berbic as leader. I look forward to working with him for years to come.”
Berbic succeeds Executive Dean Donald Baker, who will continue in his role through Dec. 31, the university said.
UR professor gets grant to study judicial rulings
RICHMOND — A University of Richmond political science professor has been awarded nearly $145,000 to study judicial decision-making.
Jennifer Bowie received the grant from the National Science Foundation.
The three-year project is aimed at studying the relationship between lower court judges and the Supreme Court in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K.
Bowie has taught at UR since 2011.
ODU among five schools to join on opioid crisis
NORFOLK — Old Dominion University has joined with four other universities in the state to help fight the opioid epidemic.
The school in Norfolk said in a statement that the five universities have teamed up with the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services.
The partnership will support prevention and treatment programs. It will also collect and analyze data related to the crisis.
ODU says the partnership arose in part from a 2017 report from the university that dug into the economic impact of opioid addiction. For instance, it found that the impact of prescription painkiller abuse could reduce Virginia gross domestic product by as much as 1.7%.
The other schools in the consortium are the University of Virginia, George Mason University, Virginia Tech and Virginia State University.
