George Mason history

George Mason Elementary School is named after the author of the Virginia Bill of Rights. The city School Board plans to consider renaming the school in the fall.

As for the school building itself, it once consisted of five separate building projects. A four-room frame building was erected in 1881 and a six-classroom brick building was built in 1887.

It was known as East End School, but the school's name was changed to George Mason in 1909.

A 12-classroom addition was built in 1922 and a federal grant partially covered a 14-room addition in 1936. Another addition was built in 1951, including the auditorium, cafeteria and offices.

The 1881 building was demolished in 1974.