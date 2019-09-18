New potential school zones in Richmond call for the closure of an elementary school and continue to recommend combining several school boundaries.
The four new proposals — created by Ohio-based consultant Cropper GIS and released by the school system late Tuesday — are similar to past editions, featuring the “pairing” of elementary schools, which combines schools to make one attendance zone and sends students to one school for some grades and the other school for later grades. The plans also target overcrowding in the city's South Side.
Two proposals consider closing Bellevue Elementary School in the city’s East End to funnel more students into a new, 750-student George Mason Elementary School. One plan also calls for combining the zones for several schools and having them feed into the same middle school.
No vote has been taken on the new zones. The School Board, which has the authority to set the new boundaries, plans to vote on the proposals by the end of the calendar year. The new zones would take effect at the start of the 2020-21 school year, but the board also has discussed staggered implementation.
The new options that a committee tasked with shepherding the process will review are called “A1,” “B1,” “C” and “D.”
Option A1
This proposal mostly reshuffles students — affecting 1,129 students total — but calls for Bellevue Elementary School in Church Hill to close. Students currently zoned for the school would instead attend George Mason Elementary School, which is about a mile away.
Bellevue, which last year met the state’s full standards of accreditation, currently enrolls about 200 students. It has the capacity to hold 361, according to Cropper GIS.
George Mason, which the School Board wants to rename, is in the process of being rebuilt. Initial rezoning plans had the new building opening in the fall of 2020 at only 56% of its capacity. The new plans have the school at over 95%.
Bellevue's closure would affect other area elementary schools. Nearby Chimborazo Elementary School would send 80 students to Woodville Elementary School, for example, while Woodville would send 61 students to Fairfield Court Elementary.
Cheryl Burke, who represents the 7th District on the School Board, said now isn’t the time to close a school in a part of the city where new development is occuring.
“I know it’s an option on the table, but I hope we make a decision that keeps it open,” she said Wednesday.
Under this proposal, Mary Munford Elementary School would see no changes.
Cropper GIS said in its summary of the option that the overcrowding at Munford, which is currently at 103% of its capacity, and at William Fox Elementary School, at 101%, could be relieved by cutting the number of students attending the school from outside those two school zones.
The two schools are the highest-achieving elementary schools in the city and also the whitest.
Data presented to the rezoning committee in July showed that 108 students from outside the Fox school zone attend the Fan District elementary school, while Munford has 86 students from outside its zone.
This option also reiterates a proposal made last month to have a three-way school zone in the North Side. Under that plan, Barack Obama and Ginter Park elementary schools would have students for kindergarten through second grade before they go to Linwood Holton for third through fifth grades.
This plan is home to the biggest change for high school zones, which are mostly unaffected, but 130 students who are currently zoned for John Marshall High School would instead go to Thomas Jefferson High School.
Option B1
This plan also calls for Bellevue to close and for the three-way zone in the North Side.
Like in the most recent plans — released in August — Cropper suggests combining the school zones for John B. Cary Elementary School and Mary Munford. Munford would become a K-2 school with students transitioning to Cary — about 2 miles away — for third through fifth grades.
Under this plan, Munford's student body would drop from 77% white to 57%; Cary’s population would go from 86% black to 46% black, according to Cropper.
Both Munford and Cary meet the state’s full accreditation standards.
The pairing of Munford has thrust Richmond’s rezoning process in the statewide eye.
Sen. Glen Sturtevant, R-Chesterfield, said earlier this month that he’d draft legislation requiring school boards across Virginia to hold a new election or a voter referendum before redrawing school attendance zones in order to “save” Munford and Fox elementary schools, which are being considered for pairing.
“Students and their families deserve a public school system that's focused on improving academic standards and performance,” Sturtevant said in a statement Wednesday. “This process shows, more each day, that parents and residents deserve to have a real voice — by a vote at the ballot box — on what plans are best for our students.”
Plans for middle school options are pretty much the same in all four new proposals.
The current Elkhardt-Thompson Middle School would close, given that a new school is being built on the old Elkhardt Middle School site on Hull Street Road.
Some members of the rezoning committee have called for the Elkhardt-Thompson building to be demolished and rebuilt to accommodate a booming Latino population on the South Side, which has left the average capacity at elementary schools south of the James River at over 100%.
Option C
Bellevue stays open and isn’t affected in this plan. Neither is Mary Munford.
This proposal pairs John B. Cary and William Fox elementary schools together, sending students to Fox for kindergarten through third grade and Cary for fourth through fifth grades.
The three-way school zone between Barack Obama, Ginter Park and Holton is also part of this plan.
Option D
An entirely new concept has been brought into the rezoning discussion.
The fourth new proposal calls for creating school “clusters.” Essentially the clusters group schools together and have them feed into the same middle school.
In this plan, Cary, Fox and Binford Middle School would all be grouped together. Students would go to Fox for kindergarten through third grade, Cary for fourth and fifth grades and Binford for sixth through eighth grades.
Munford would be grouped with Carver Elementary — combining the highest-achieving elementary school in the city and the second-lowest — and Albert Hill Middle School. Students would go to Munford for kindergarten and first grade, Carver for second through fourth grades and Hill for fifth through eighth grades.
The proposal would make the schools more diverse, specifically in terms of socioeconomics. More than half (53%) of students at Munford, for example, would come from low-income families compared to the 13% that do now.
Carver Elementary School currently draws students from Gilpin Court, the city’s largest public housing community.
Sturtevant called the new plan “convoluted.”
Shannon Lindbloom, a parent who created an online petition over the summer in support of improving school diversity, said the idea “would allow children who currently meet each other in middle school to be together from kindergarten.”
“This should help head off issues we have at the middle school level of re-segregating by track,” she said.
She added: “I'm so glad that we are engaging in a thoughtful discussion about how to provide equal access and opportunity to every child in our system. We know that integration is an effective method of improving outcomes for all children. We just need to coalesce around a plan that accomplishes this.”
Like in the third option, Bellevue stays open under this plan. The three-way zone in the North Side is also part of this plan, using most of the current zones.
Theresa Kennedy, who represents the 3rd District on a special rezoning committee appointed by the School Board to review the proposals, said she likes this plan best.
“This option creates a larger North Side community instead of breaking up existing communities,” she said.
Community meetings for the rezoning proposals resume Thursday at 5 p.m. at William Fox Elementary School. The rezoning committee is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, also at Fox.
