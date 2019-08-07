FIRSTDAY1970

In August 1970, a black student peered out of a Richmond Public Schools bus on a rainy morning as cross-town busing began in the city. Amid controversy, about 13,000 students in Richmond were bused to different schools under a federal court order to help achieve integration.

 BOB BROWN

As Richmond Public Schools goes through another rezoning process, we want to hear from you.

Richmond has a long (and troubled) history with school desegregation and the city School Board has again made it a goal to make schools in the district more diverse. With that conversation happening again, the Richmond Times-Dispatch wants to tell the stories of people who have lived it.

What was it like to be part of busing? Did you have to go to a different school? Did it make a difference, in your eyes?

Those are questions we would love to answer. Please fill out THIS FORM – and share it among your friends and family – to help us tell the tale of the impacts of school rezoning.

Education Reporter

Justin Mattingly covers K-12 schools and higher education. A northern New York native and a Syracuse University alumnus, he's worked at the RTD since 2017. You can follow him on Twitter at @jmattingly306.

