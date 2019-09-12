A top Chesterfield County Public Schools official is leaving the school system to run one in Hampton Roads.
John B. Gordon III was hired Thursday as the new superintendent for Suffolk Public Schools. Gordon has served as Chesterfield's chief of schools since 2017. He replaces Deran Whitney, who had led the Suffolk school system since 2010.
“I am extremely honored to be selected as the next superintendent of Suffolk Public Schools,” Gordon said in a statement. “Suffolk Public Schools is an excellent school division that works very hard to support all students and help them reach their goals."
The Suffolk school system is less than one-fourth the size of Chesterfield's, enrolling 14,265 compared with Chesterfield's 61,608. Its on-time graduation rate of 87% is below the statewide average of 92%, according to data from the Virginia Department of Education.
Gordon started in education in 1995 as a substitute teacher and basketball coach on Maryland's Eastern Shore. He eventually became a fifth-grade teacher in Salisbury, Md., and a high school history teacher in Richmond and Chesterfield. Gordon was a basketball coach at Armstrong and Meadowbrook high schools.
In 2005 he moved into administration as the dean of students at Meadowbrook and in 2007-08 became the assistant principal there. Gordon became the principal of James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg in 2009, a role he served in until 2014.
Gordon was the director of administrative services for Fredericksburg City Public Schools from 2014 to 2017 before being hired in Chesterfield as the chief of schools.
Now he'll leave the county to become a first-time superintendent.
“We welcome Dr. Gordon to Suffolk Public Schools and we are excited for the great things that will come under his leadership for the future of the school division and the broader community," said Phyllis Byrum, the chairwoman of the Suffolk School Board, in a statement.
He is an alumnus of the University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia Tech.
Gordon is scheduled to start in the new role Oct. 14.
