VCU to launch degree in pharm engineering
RICHMOND — The country’s first pharmaceutical engineering doctoral program will be at Virginia Commonwealth University.
The program will focus on research and training students in drug product development, the university said in a news release. It’s a collaboration between the university’s School of Pharmacy and College of Engineering.
“As a nationally prominent research institution, VCU is proud to lead the next wave of pharmaceutical innovation,” said VCU President Michael Rao in a statement.
The doctoral program will start its first class in fall 2020.
Scholarships available to Richmond residents
RICHMOND — A new partnership will give scholarships to Richmond residents interested in taking adult apprenticeship classes through the Richmond Technical Center.
The partnership between Richmond Public Schools and the Sikh Association of Central Virginia will award $20,000 in scholarships.
“This partnership will provide access to additional career paths and opportunities for scholarship recipients,” said RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras. “This is a big deal, not only for recent RPS graduates but for adults throughout our great city.”
The Guru Nanak Scholarships for Vocational Training was created by the Sikh association to honor its founder, Guru Nanak Devji.
“Our goal is to enable adult learners to stand up on their own feet and acquire education and skills to support themselves, their families and eventually the entire community,” said Bimal Singh Sandhu, an executive committee member.
Applications are being accepted through Aug. 18. More information can be found on the Richmond Public Schools website.
UR biology professor receives project grant
RICHMOND — A University of Richmond biology professor has received a grant for a project on undergraduate student research experiences.
Kristine Grayson is the principal investigator on the $135,000, three-year grant from the National Science Foundation. She has taught at UR since 2015.
2 Chesterfield teachers get technology honors
CHESTER — Two Chesterfield County teachers are the Virginia elementary and middle school technology education teachers of the year.
The awards were given to Heather Russell of Ecoff Elementary School and Alisa Rushing of Swift Creek Middle School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.