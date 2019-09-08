VCU hosting speaker series about African Americans
RICHMOND — The Humanities Research Center at Virginia Commonwealth University is hosting a speaker series this fall to look at the past, present and future of Africans and African Americans in Virginia and the U.S.
The speaker series comes as Virginia marks the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in English North America.
Each lecture is free and open to the public.
Here are the details on each part of the series:
- Sept. 11: Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor, an associate history professor at Smith College, will deliver a lecture titled “The N-word: History, Race and the College Classroom” at 4 p.m. in the James Branch Cabell Library Lecture Hall.
- Sept. 24: Christina Sharpe, a humanities professor at York University and a visiting professor at Ryerson University, will deliver a lecture titled “Wake. Seed. Soil.” at 6 p.m. in Richmond Salons I-II in the University Student Commons. The talk will address wakes, plantations and memorials, soil, seeds and ash.
- Nov. 4: The final lecture will come from Alok Vaid-Menon, a gender nonconforming performance artist, writer and educator, who will speak on “Femme in Public” at 4 p.m. in the James Branch Cabell Library Lecture Hall.
Dominion plans to deploy electric school buses across the state
HERNDON — Dominion Energy announced plans last week to deploy electric school buses across Virginia in a move aimed at reducing emissions. Dominion said the buses will also save school districts on fuel and maintenance expenses.
Dominion is accepting bids from bus manufacturers to deliver 50 buses to school districts by the end of 2020. Dominion will then seek state approval to expand the program to 1,000 buses by 2025. By 2030, Dominion is hoping to replace all operating diesel-powered buses with its electric fleet.
“We’re committed to lowering our carbon emissions, but we can’t do it alone. Transportation is the number one source of carbon emissions in the U.S., and by partnering with this industry, we can expedite the development of innovative, cleaner, more sustainable solutions,” said Dominion Energy CEO Thomas F. Farrell II.
Gov. Ralph Northam praised the program last week, saying that his administration is looking forward to “working with Dominion as they bring electric school buses to communities in all corners of our commonwealth.”
The League of Conservation Voters, while supportive of the initiative, took a more skeptical approach.
“Virginia’s children deserve to ride to school without breathing in toxic exhaust fumes, and we support Dominion’s efforts to address that problem,” said Michael Town, executive director of the Virginia organization. “But we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that this is the same electric monopoly that burns coal and other harmful fossil fuels.
“We can only hope that Dominion’s efforts to clean up school buses are earnest and not the latest in a series of ploys to profit more at Virginians’ expense,” he said.
Former Va. secretary of education to work with Anne Holton at GMU
FAIRFAX — A former secretary of education in Virginia has a new job.
Dietra Trent, who served as education secretary under Gov. Terry McAuliffe, will be the chief of staff to George Mason University interim president Anne Holton. Trent was the deputy education secretary under Gov. Tim Kaine, Holton’s husband.
“Throughout her career, Dr. Trent has been an advocate for inclusivity and equity,” Holton said in a statement. “She excels at bringing people together, engaging in important conversations and getting everyone to think about the impact of their work.”
William & Mary’s business school names its new associate dean
WILLIAMSBURG — The College of William & Mary’s business school has named a new associate dean and executive director for online learning.
The school recently launched the online learning center and announced Aug. 26 that Pamela J. Suzadail is its executive director.
“We are excited both about where we are with our online initiatives — and where we are headed,” said Dean Larry Pulley of the Raymond A. Mason School of Business.
Suzadail is an alumna of the University of Maryland, College Park, and Syracuse University.
Motorcycle ride to help family of girl killed in Richmond park
RICHMOND — A motorcycle ride aims to help the family of a 9-year-old Chesterfield County Public Schools student who was shot and killed in a Richmond park earlier this year.
Part of the proceeds from the third annual Take Your Community Back Ride will go to 9-year-old Markiya Simone Dickson’s family.
She was at a large community cookout over Memorial Day weekend when an argument and gunfire broke out among a separate group at a basketball court and skateboard park. Dickson was one of two children who were shot.
The event will start at Roses Furniture, 3000 Mechanicsville Turnpike, at 9 a.m. on Sept. 28 and end at the Southside Community Center. Registration is free and is scheduled from 9 to 10:45 a.m. before the motorcycle riders start their trip at 11 a.m.
Call (804) 651-5762 to register.
William & Mary education dean announces plans to step down
WILLIAMSBURG — The College of William & Mary’s education dean is stepping down.
Spencer Niles will resign as dean of the School of Education in May.
He will continue at William & Mary as a professor in the counselor education program, the university said in a news release.
“Dean Niles has steered the School of Education with thoughtfulness and insight, advancing William & Mary’s commitment to educating teachers and educational leaders to serve the commonwealth,” said President Katherine A. Rowe.
“During his time, Dean Niles successfully expanded the school’s reach, growing the school’s online footprint substantially, and led the development of new and impactful partnerships. I am deeply grateful for his leadership.”
Niles joined the school in 2013.
Petersburg elementary students get new STEAM lab from Amazon
PETERSBURG — Students and teachers at Walnut Hill Elementary School in Petersburg were surprised last week with a new science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics lab courtesy of Amazon.
“We are so grateful to Amazon for transforming spaces at each of our four elementary schools into STEAM labs where our students will engage in hands-on, experiential learning,” said Petersburg schools chief Maria Pitre-Martin.
This summer, Amazon worked with the school system to renovate four labs at Walnut Hill, Cool Spring, Lakemont and Pleasants Lane elementary schools.
“Technology and innovation fuel our business, and we recognize the jobs of tomorrow require a strong aptitude for STEAM skills,” said Amanda Reed, general manager of Amazon’s Petersburg fulfillment center. “These labs can help ignite a lifelong passion for science, technology, engineering and math.”
Teachers at the four schools also received about $10,000 in new art and classroom supplies from Crayola.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.