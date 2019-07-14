Virginia Commonwealth University President Michael Rao is one of the country’s highest-paid public college presidents.
The Chronicle of Higher Education, the country’s largest news organization dedicated to covering colleges and universities, on Sunday night released its annual rankings of public college president salaries.
Rao, who took over one of Virginia’s largest universities in 2009, earned $1,020,828 in 2018-19, making him the highest-paid state employee, according to the state salaries database compiled by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
The Chronicle found Rao and others’ salaries by calculating what they made in calendar year 2018. The Times-Dispatch’s database used Rao’s 2018-19 fiscal year earnings.
At $1,020,828, Rao ranks 17th nationally between John E. Thrasher of Florida State University ($1,030,928) and James P. Clements of Clemson University ($1,016,773). Using The Chronicle’s lesser figure, Rao ranks 46th.
Rao’s pay in his first year of 2009-10, as calculated by The Chronicle, was $488,500.
The 10 highest-paid public college presidents are:
William H. McRaven, University of Texas System, $2,578,609;
Michael K. Young, Texas A&M at College Station, $1,893,740;
Eric J. Barron, Pennsylvania State University at University Park, $1,834,364;
Eli Capilouto, University of Kentucky, $1,534,806;
Renu Khator, University of Houston, $1,399,581;
John Sharp, Texas A&M University system office, $1,358,440;
Robert L. Duncan, Texas Tech University system, $1,351,282;
G.P. “Bud” Peterson, Georgia Institute of Technology, $1,240,232;
Michael V. Drake, Ohio State University, $1,206,751; and
Michael M. Crow, Arizona State University, $1,148,457.
“President Rao, the longest-serving president of Virginia’s research universities, also is compensated as president of the VCU Health System,” university spokeswoman Pam Lepley said. “He is president of both VCU and VCU Health and compensated accordingly.”
The full report can be found at www.chronicle.com/compensation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.