Number of students at Va. colleges is down
RICHMOND — There were more than 2,500 fewer students in college classrooms in Virginia this fall compared to last year.
That’s according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center released earlier this month. While 486,141 people were enrolled in Virginia colleges in the fall of 2018 — an increase of 0.3% compared to the fall of 2017 — only 483,606 students were enrolled this fall.
Enrollment nationwide dropped 1.3%, according to the research center. It fell in every higher education area — both public and private two- and four-year schools.
“With every institutional sector experiencing enrollment declines this fall, the higher education industry has now shed more than 2 million students since its peak in 2011 and the unduplicated count has fallen below 18 million for the first time,” said Doug Shapiro, the executive research director of the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.
While higher education enrollment declined, K-12 enrollment is on the rise.
Virginia’s public schools enrolled 1,298,083 students this year, up from 1,290,513 last year, according to state data released in November. Last year, public school enrollment dropped for the first time since 1984.
VUU hands out $250,000 in scholarships
RICHMOND — A day after announcing it was lowering undergraduate tuition by nearly a third, Virginia Union University handed out $250,000 in scholarships.
The university, on Christmas Day, told 115 students that they had received the need-based awards.
“We are doing everything in our power to ensure that our students are able to concentrate on their academics and not be burdened with financial debt,” said VUU President Hakim Lucas. “Announcing these awards on Christmas is our gift to the students and their families. We want to inspire our students and encourage them to continue their studies.”
The scholarships will be available at the start of the spring semester, the university said.
McEachin gives D.C. books to Henrico school
HENRICO — The library at a Henrico County high school has hundreds of new books, thanks to the area’s congressman.
Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, on Dec. 17 donated 200 new books from the Library of Congress to the library at Highland Springs High.
“I am always pleased to visit the schools in our district and speak with students and faculty there,” McEachin said. “Today’s visit was extra-special because I was able to bring 200 brand-new books donated from the Library of Congress for students to check out. I hope that the students will enjoy these new additions to their library.”
McEachin has also donated books from the Library of Congress to other schools and public libraries in Henrico, Chesterfield, Prince George and Surry counties and the cities of Hopewell and Petersburg.
Chesterfield school system to hold job fair
CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield County Public Schools is holding a job fair. The county school system is recruiting new teachers from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 25 at Clover Hill High School.
