Va. schools get grants to improve their security
RICHMOND — More than 300 Virginia schools are on the receiving end of the latest round of school security equipment grants.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week that 340 schools in 70 school systems were awarded $6 million to pay for video monitoring systems, voice and video internal communications systems, mass notification systems, visitor-identification systems, access control systems, two-way radios, security vestibules and other security upgrades.
“Virginia’s public schools must be safe learning environments where our children can grow, thrive and prepare for a lifetime of achievement,” Northam said in a statement. “This funding represents an important investment in the safety and security of our students and teachers in every corner of the commonwealth.”
The maximum a school district could get was $250,000. Next year, schools will get $12 million rather than $6 million.
The program was established after the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn.
“The commonwealth’s most precious resource is our children,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “These school security grants allow schools to implement innovative technology which will help protect Virginia’s students every day.”
Here are the Richmond region schools and districts that received grants:
- Charles City County — $46,834 for Charles City County Elementary and Charles City County High
- Chesterfield County — $250,000 for Falling Creek Middle
- Dinwiddie County — $34,674 for Dinwiddie County Middle, Dinwiddie Elementary, Southside Elementary and Sutherland Elementary
- Hanover County — $4,942 for Beaverdam Elementary, Cold Harbor Elementary and John M. Gandy Elementary
- Hopewell — $223,213 for Carter G. Woodson Middle, Dupont Elementary, Harry E. James Elementary, Hopewell High, Patrick Copeland Elementary and Woodlawn Pre-School Learning Center
- Prince George County — $6,654 for William A. Walton Elementary
- Richmond — $171,673 for Armstrong High, Franklin Military Academy and John B. Cary Elementary
Localities are required to match 25% of the grant.
VCU recognized for its cyber defense education
RICHMOND — Virginia Commonwealth University has been named a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense education.
The university received the designation from the National Security Agency and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The centers promote higher education and expertise in cyber defense to reduce the vulnerability in national information infrastructure.
VCU was recognized as a National Center of Academic Excellence because of the College of Engineering’s bachelor’s degree in computer science with a concentration in cybersecurity, which teaches students all 326 knowledge units required for this designation.
John Tyler to host college fair for students, adults
CHESTER — John Tyler Community College is hosting a college fair next week.
Representatives from more than 80 colleges will be at the fair to answer questions and talk about majors, paying for college and the application process. The fair is open to all high school students and their parents, along with adults who are thinking about starting or continuing their college education.
The event is scheduled to run from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Nicholas Center at John Tyler’s Chester Campus, 13101 Jefferson Davis Highway. It’s free to attend.
VCU business forum will explore influence of art
RICHMOND — Virginia Commonwealth University’s 25th annual International Business Forum this week will explore the influence of art and culture.
“The Influence of Art and Culture on the Human Endeavor: Insights for Global Business” will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Institute for Contemporary Art.
A panel of Ed Grier, dean of the VCU School of Business; Shawn Brixey, professor in the VCU School of the Arts and the College of Engineering; and John Nestler, professor of internal medicine and physician/scientist-in-residence at the School of the Arts, will speak on the topic as it applies to global success.
