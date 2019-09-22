VUU receives grant for historic preservation
RICHMOND — Virginia Union University has a received a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service for the preservation of a building on campus.
The grant will help pay for the renovation of the Belgian Building, including a new HVAC system in the Barco-Stevens Gymnasium. The building was part of the Belgian Exhibition at the 1939 New York World’s Fair and was relocated to Richmond.
VUU is one of just three historically black colleges in the U.S. to get the grant.
UR law school center launches partnership
RICHMOND — The University of Richmond School of Law’s Carrico Center for Pro Bono & Public Service has launched a medical legal partnership with VCU Health and the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society.
The partnership will offer free legal services to the community at the Health Hub at 25th on Nine Mile Road in Richmond’s East End. About a dozen UR law students will work with the staff attorney of the legal aid society and provide services on issues related to housing and family law, among other things.
The students and staff attorney will be at the Health Hub from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays.
Henrico seeks input on school system’s future
HENRICO — Henrico County Public Schools wants your opinion on the future of the school system.
The county School Board is hosting a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at New Bridge Learning Center on Nine Mile Road for the public to weigh in on the school district’s strategic plan. The public hearing will follow the board’s scheduled work session.
A draft of the proposed strategic plan can be found at henricoschools.us/strategic-plan/. A decision on the plan is expected next month.
Policy council looks at workforce readiness
RICHMOND — A new policy council aims to find solutions to problems of affordability and workforce readiness in Virginia’s higher education system.
“This council brings together the best thinkers and leaders from across the Commonwealth to address one of the most persistent domestic policy issues facing Virginia and the nation,” said James Toscano, president of Partners for College Affordability and Public Trust. “Partners is proud to host this important conversation with our all-star council members, and we look forward to learning their unique perspectives and ideas on building a better future for students, families and the public.”
The council, chaired by James V. Koch and Brett Vassey, will convene in Richmond for its first meeting on Oct. 3.
The members of the council are:
Shorter days changed to full days in Henrico
HENRICO — Four December school days that were scheduled for early release for Henrico County high school students will now be full school days.
The county school system said last week that Dec. 17-20 had been designated for midterm exams at the county’s nine high schools, allowing students to be dismissed after they take their tests. It said the change was made after hearing from families and staff members.
The school system decided to “reimagine traditional midterm exams” in order to have more classroom instructional time. Teachers can still use other assessments, the district said in a news release.
Elementary and middle schools were already scheduled for full days.
VCU to host statewide education summit
RICHMOND — Virginia Commonwealth University will host a statewide STEM education summit next month. The School of Education will host the summit from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at James Branch Cabell Library. The event is invitation-only.
Officials will discuss the future of science, technology, engineering and math education. Speakers will be Leland Melvin, a former NFL player and astronaut, and Jeff Weld, a former senior adviser to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.
Gov. Ralph Northam in July issued an executive order establishing the STEM Education Commission.
Report finds ‘despair’ over racism in Loudoun
ASHBURN — A report commissioned by a school system in Northern Virginia has found that there is a “growing sense of despair” when it comes to racist acts that appear to have few to no repercussions.
News outlets reported last week that the report commissioned by Loudoun County Public Schools seeks to examine equity in the wealthy and increasingly diverse school system. The Equity Collaborative report is based on focus groups and interviews with hundreds of students, teachers and staff at two dozen schools.
Participants reported often hearing racist slurs and insults by students, teachers and even parents. It found that a low level of “racial consciousness” has left people unsure how to talk about race, let alone handle complaints.
Few using Appalachian discount at UVA-Wise
WISE — A college in Southwest Virginia is seeing limited interest in an inaugural program that offers discounted tuition to students from Appalachia.
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise enrolled 23 students through the program that was created to boost enrollment. Officials had said they hoped the discount would eventually bring in about 100 additional students to school.
A law passed this year grants in-state tuition at the college for students from the Appalachian region, which stretches from New York to Alabama and includes all or parts of 13 states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.