Obama Elementary School

The School Board voted in June to change the name of J.E.B. Stuart Elementary to Barack Obama Elementary.

It wasn’t just J.E.B. Stuart.

At least three Richmond city schools remain named for men who served in the Confederate army while five others honor Founding Fathers who owned slaves.

The city School Board renamed J.E.B. Stuart Elementary School in the North Side for Barack Obama last year, but vowed at the time to revisit school names across the district.

Now the board is set to start the process of renaming four schools this fall – three currently being rebuilt and one being moved into another school. None of those four schools, though, are named for members of the Confederate army.

Instead they honor George Mason, a Founding Father who owned slaves; former Chesterfield County school superintendents (E.S.H. Greene Elementary and Thompson Middle) and weigh changing a combined school name rooted in facilities issues (Elkhardt-Thompson Middle). The fourth school, Thirteen Acres, is moving to Amelia Street School this fall.

“We really want to make sure we tackle the schools that are being built,” said Superintendent Jason Kamras in June, adding that the school system “may include other schools as part of that process.”

A specific timeline for the start of the renaming process has not been set.

