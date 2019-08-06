It wasn’t just J.E.B. Stuart.
At least three Richmond city schools remain named for men who served in the Confederate army while five others honor Founding Fathers who owned slaves.
The city School Board renamed J.E.B. Stuart Elementary School in the North Side for Barack Obama last year, but vowed at the time to revisit school names across the district.
Now the board is set to start the process of renaming four schools this fall – three currently being rebuilt and one being moved into another school. None of those four schools, though, are named for members of the Confederate army.
Instead they honor George Mason, a Founding Father who owned slaves; former Chesterfield County school superintendents (E.S.H. Greene Elementary and Thompson Middle) and weigh changing a combined school name rooted in facilities issues (Elkhardt-Thompson Middle). The fourth school, Thirteen Acres, is moving to Amelia Street School this fall.
“We really want to make sure we tackle the schools that are being built,” said Superintendent Jason Kamras in June, adding that the school system “may include other schools as part of that process.”
A specific timeline for the start of the renaming process has not been set.
So now you are going to rename schools that are named after our county's founders just because of history? I think this is discrimination against whites, has anyone thought of that? No one can change history so get over it and move on to make education today better and quit focusing energy, money, and school board time on ridiculous things like names of schools!
Barack Obama's ancestors on his mother's side owned slaves, and since we now hold people who have been dead for centuries to contemporary moral standards, Barack Obama Elementary School will need a name change. Obama's great-great-great-great-grandfather, George Washington Overall, owned two slaves in Kentucky: a 15-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man. Obama's great-great-great-great-great-grandmother, Mary Duvall, also owned a pair of slaves listed in an 1850 census record. They were a 60-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman. In fact, the Duvalls were a wealthy family whose members were descended from a major landowner, Maureen Duvall, whose estate owned at least 18 slaves in the 17th century.
