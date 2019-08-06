It wasn’t just J.E.B. Stuart.
At least three Richmond city schools remain named for men who served in the Confederate army while five others honor Founding Fathers who owned slaves.
The city School Board renamed J.E.B. Stuart Elementary School in the North Side for Barack Obama last year, but vowed at the time to revisit school names across the district.
Now the board is set to start the process of renaming four schools this fall – three currently being rebuilt and one being moved into another school. None of those four schools, though, are named for members of the Confederate army.
Instead they honor George Mason, a Founding Father who owned slaves; former Chesterfield County school superintendents (E.S.H. Greene Elementary and Thompson Middle) and weigh changing a combined school name rooted in facilities issues (Elkhardt-Thompson Middle). The fourth school, Thirteen Acres, is moving to Amelia Street School this fall.
“We really want to make sure we tackle the schools that are being built,” said Superintendent Jason Kamras in June, adding that the school system “may include other schools as part of that process.”
A specific timeline for the start of the renaming process has not been set.
I said long ago that we were opening Pandora's Box. Ms Berry has a point that Obama's historical skeletons, MLK, JFK, RFK are toast as a result of their highly promiscuous lifestyles, Wilder - the first black elected Governor since reconstruction - is now ripped apart. I could go on and on and on. There is no end in sight. The truth is that there are no one that deserves recognition. If you can think of a person, it merely means we have not investigated their past well enough.
Once the rationalization by the City School board is over with, and the names they wanted before the rationalization began is realized, I recommend the following names to be considered to replace past history as follows, and to honor folks in their unselfish hatred of Trump and love of the American vote ….. 3 people of color, Spartacus Cooper, who has increased the sale of testosterone meds, Kamala Harris, a favorite of Obama, and 1 native American, Pocahontas, from a long line of American Indians.
If there is a need for other name changes for schools, streets or whatever, I would suggest a token white Socialist like Bernie to fit in with the way the country is heading, and Pete Buttigieg to represent Mayors that cannot control the people they govern, but has all the answers on how to control violence in America.
Anyone who says names aren't important were just born way too early to mesh with the thinking of the generation of politically correct folks who use diversity like a fine-tuned Stradivarius, and hate as their bow. Hallelujah, and period.
Let’s rnd this already. I came from New York and we simply called it PS 1—- PS2—- and so in. Public School 1—— Public School 2 and so on. End all of this ..... A Name in the school does nothing when our children go home to broken families. Period .... my solution just do what they do in New York we don’t need endless debates on the names of schools.
No wonder Richmond City Schools are some of the worst in the state. The School Board is more interested in changing the names of school based on anyone owning slaves 200 years ago etc. They need to exert their efforts and energy instead of improving their rankings, graduation percentage, and having students attend school. As far as the Confederate figures, they loved and gave more than any of the School Board members....some gave their lives for their State.
I can see reversing Lost Cause post reconstruction hero-worship of some confederate personalities, however, to go into the 18th Century figures smacks of a modernism that is a dangerous level of hubris.
We have come forward on the path of liberty on this nation. We should not look back on that path and fault those who came before us because they are not as far along as they are now.
Jefferson, Madison, Marshal. Through their authorship of the Deceleration and contribution to the Bill of rights they moved us down the path toward liberty, All 3 opposed the Slave trade in theory but were not far enough down the path to not participate. Though they helped us get down that path.
Contrast this vs the Confederacy that sought to reverse our progress down the path and ensure that the enslaved remain enslaved and to lock in a stratified class system in it's territory.
I will dance on the grave of Jeff Davis, but I will not condemn Jefferson.
Is this part of the in-depth hard hitting research as to why RVA has so many failing schools? Good luck, kids.
Just name them P.S. #1, P.S. #2, etc., like NYC.
Scratch that; numbers & math will be considered racist in a few years, because research will be done showing that the founding fathers and the Confederate army were fond of using numbers in their sinister pursuits.
So now you are going to rename schools that are named after our county's founders just because of history? I think this is discrimination against whites, has anyone thought of that? No one can change history so get over it and move on to make education today better and quit focusing energy, money, and school board time on ridiculous things like names of schools!
Barack Obama's ancestors on his mother's side owned slaves, and since we now hold people who have been dead for centuries to contemporary moral standards, Barack Obama Elementary School will need a name change. Obama's great-great-great-great-grandfather, George Washington Overall, owned two slaves in Kentucky: a 15-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man. Obama's great-great-great-great-great-grandmother, Mary Duvall, also owned a pair of slaves listed in an 1850 census record. They were a 60-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman. In fact, the Duvalls were a wealthy family whose members were descended from a major landowner, Maureen Duvall, whose estate owned at least 18 slaves in the 17th century.
Oh but Obama was Black it doesn't matter about his mother's side of the family owning slaves only that his skin was Black. The School Board is racist when they ignored this fact of his mother's ancestors owning slaves yet want or change names of schools named after our founding Fathers!
