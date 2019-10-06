Dean of W&M Law School plans to return to teaching
WILLIAMSBURG — The dean of the country’s oldest law school is returning to teaching.
Davison M. Douglas, who has served as dean of William & Mary Law School for more than 10 years, will step down from the position in July, the university announced last week.
Douglas, who took over the school in 2009, is the longest-serving dean at the law school over the past 50 years and currently the ninth-longest-serving law dean in the United States.
“It has been an honor to serve as dean of William & Mary Law School,” Douglas said. “I have been reminded again and again throughout my time as a faculty member and as dean that our school’s core mission remains alive and well and vital, that of educating highly skilled and ethical citizen lawyers who will play leadership roles in the world.”
He added: “This has been the best job that I have ever had, and I am so grateful that I was able to serve the university in this way.”
William & Mary President Katherine Rowe praised Douglas’ tenure.
“Dean Douglas brilliantly piloted the nation’s oldest law school through one of the most successful decades in its long history,” she said. “So many areas have been furthered by Dave’s expansive vision for the school and his wise and compassionate stewardship.
“We are thankful for his years of exceptional leadership and grateful that he will continue to teach, guiding our students as they prepare for their careers.”
St. Catherine’s to appoint interim head of school
RICHMOND — St. Catherine’s School is planning to appoint an interim head of school for next year after the search for a new schools chief came up empty.
A message from Herbert A. Claiborne III, the chairman of the St. Catherine’s Board of Governors, said last week that the Head of School Search Committee had unanimously selected a candidate who wasn’t able to start July 1, 2020, “for personal reasons that were beyond our control.”
The search committee has recommended the appointment of an interim head of school for the 2020-21 school year.
“This action enables the Search Committee to continue the search process with maximum flexibility to secure our next Head of School to begin in July 2021,” Claiborne said. “Rest assured, we will not settle for less than the best for this special place.”
The school is looking to replace Terrie Scheckelhoff, who is retiring at the end of this school year.
VCU education school aims to recruit black teachers
RICHMOND — Virginia Commonwealth University’s education school is joining a national effort to recruit and prepare more black teachers.
The School of Education at VCU and its teacher residency program received a roughly $500,000 grant to recruit, prepare, support and retain black teachers and establish a Teachers of Color Excellence Center at VCU.
The grant is from the National Center for Teacher Residencies and is through the organization’s Black Educators Initiative, a five-year, $20 million effort to recruit and train 750 new black teachers.
Learning institute at W&M offering one-day university
WILLIAMSBURG — An institute at the College of William & Mary is offering a one-day university in November.
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will have three speakers on Nov. 2 for “A Day of Media Scholarship in the Digital Age.” The event is open to the public and will be held at William & Mary’s School of Education, 301 Monticello Ave.
The topics are:
- “Frenemies: How Social Media Polarizes America” presented by Jaime Settle, The David and Carolyn Wakefield Term Distinguished Associate Professor of Government at William & Mary;
- “#Hashtag: Activism, Advertising, and Information Warfare” presented by Elizabeth Losh, associate professor of English and American studies at William & Mary; and
- “The Glory and Romance of Our History: The Role of the National Archives in the Digital Age” presented by David S. Ferriero, the 10th Archivist of the United States.
Jingle Contest will award up to $5,000 to elementaries
RICHMOND — Michael & Son Services is back with its annual Jingle Contest.
The contest will award up to $5,000 to elementary schools. Richmond-area schools have been tasked with creating a unique rendition of the Michael & Son jingle.
Winners will be announced in early 2020.
Registration opened last week and closes Nov. 1.
