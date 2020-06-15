Their weekly golf outing to Belmont Golf Course took a hit when the Henrico County course closed on Jan. 1 for renovation.
Then the coronavirus pandemic squashed any other options the group of friends might have considered: Their senior community, Westminster Canterbury Richmond, went into quarantine.
“We’ve been in quarantine for a long time now,” said Bob Davis, a WC resident and one of the golfers, when I spoke him with by phone a few weeks ago. “This is 71 days — not that I’m counting.”
Sometimes inspiration is born in desperation, which brings us to their new form of golf outings — where they don’t need to leave the WC property in Richmond’s North Side.
“Quarantine Golf,” Davis calls it.
The key component are Wiffle ball-like golf balls, which are plastic, lightweight balls that don’t travel all that far (but also won’t break any windows). Instead of a bagful of clubs, all the players need is a pitching wedge. They use hula hoops for holes (and one box, which adds another level of skill to the proceedings).
They’ve set up their current course of eight holes on a grassy expanse among the buildings known as “the ellipse.” The so-called WCR Ellipse Country Club features “water hazards” (blue tarps), “rough” (grass that simply isn’t mowed as short) and even a refreshment cart with bottled water and ice.
The wide-open nature of the setting ensures that balls are never lost, though the golfers share the lawn with a croquet court.
It’s not exactly a Sunday at Augusta National, but as Sam Fuller told me, “fun is the word.”
“Shortly after we started hitting these Wiffle balls around, one guy turned to me and said, ‘You know, it’s a fairly sad state of affairs when this is the highlight of your day,’ ” Fuller, a retired plastic surgeon, recalled with a laugh. “But by golly, it is.”
Fuller, who also volunteered with Operation Smile for 32 years as a surgeon and board member, came up with the idea for the makeshift course. He came to golf later in life, but he said he and Davis — a retired Virginia Commonwealth University professor of health and physical education — “never met a sport we didn’t like.”
Once the quarantine took effect, Fuller signed up for video golf lessons in hopes of improving his swing. Practice-swinging in his apartment was fine, but after a while, he determined that “I need a ball to go somewhere.”
So he went outside to knock some of the plastic golf balls around, first asking the WC landscaping crew if it would be OK. Not a problem, he was told.
One thing led to another, which led to asking permission to set up a course.
And here they are.
Once or twice a week, depending on the weather, a group of no more than 10 play — they adhere to rules prohibiting large gatherings — all the while keeping the proper distance between one another. Other residents watch from nearby walkways or the comfort of rocking chairs.
“I’ve been told we’re good entertainment,” said Davis, who designs a new course layout every round, just to keep things interesting. The longest holes are maybe 25 yards in length. The golfers play a round in less than an hour.
The wild card, of course, is the wind. The almost weightless balls seem to fly forever if players are hitting with the wind at their backs. Against the wind, though, players can take a mighty swing and the ball goes up and drops straight down.
In the scheme of things, it really doesn’t matter. The group doesn’t keep score — and their weekly Belmont outings before all of this were similarly laid-back.
“The idea is just to have fun,” said Davis, adding with a laugh: “All of us figure this is going to ruin our golf games completely. But we still play. What else are you going to do?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.