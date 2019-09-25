Caritas Center

The new facility will replace the mobile, congregation-based model that has operated in Richmond for over 30 years, but congregations can still be involved in the services.

A celebration of Stacey’s Hope, a project to finance the fitness center at the new CARITAS Center, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at The Commonwealth Club.

CARITAS was long a favorite cause of Stacey Dendy, who died in August 2018 at age 55. After her death, a group of friends organized Stacey’s Hope with a goal of raising money for the Stacey Dendy Fitness Center at the new CARITAS Center. The center is scheduled to open in 2020 and will house a new residential recovery program for women, The Healing Place for Women, other CARITAS programs and affordable apartments for the community.

Supporters of the project will gather on Oct. 4 at The Commonwealth Club, 401 W. Franklin St. The event will feature cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, music by Polaris and more. To make a reservation, visit www.caritasva.org/staceys-hope.

