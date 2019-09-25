A celebration of Stacey’s Hope, a project to finance the fitness center at the new CARITAS Center, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at The Commonwealth Club.
CARITAS was long a favorite cause of Stacey Dendy, who died in August 2018 at age 55. After her death, a group of friends organized Stacey’s Hope with a goal of raising money for the Stacey Dendy Fitness Center at the new CARITAS Center. The center is scheduled to open in 2020 and will house a new residential recovery program for women, The Healing Place for Women, other CARITAS programs and affordable apartments for the community.
Supporters of the project will gather on Oct. 4 at The Commonwealth Club, 401 W. Franklin St. The event will feature cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, music by Polaris and more. To make a reservation, visit www.caritasva.org/staceys-hope.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.