The former Dominion office tower has stood at 7th and East Cary Streets for four decades, but it's expected to drop to the ground in less than a half-minute during a Saturday morning implosion.
Demolition crews have been working for months in preparation for taking down the building, which was completed in 1978. Crews have been placing 3,270 pounds of dynamite in beams, columns and walls in the 21-story structure at One James River Plaza, an event that is expected to take place at 7 a.m.
There will be a 18 "booms" over 16 seconds, said Mark Loizeaux, the president of Controlled Demolition Inc., which is part of the team handling the implosion.
"The noise you are going to hear is about like that a fireworks display on the Fourth of July," Loizeaux said.
But Dominion officials don't want people outside to hear or watch the event. Instead, they are urging people within a 15-block area around the building to stay indoors with their windows closed. The company will be live streaming the implosion on its Facebook page -- www.facebook.com/dominionenergy.
Streets will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic within an area that's bordered by 5th to 10th street, running west to east, and then from Main Street down to Byrd Street from north to south, said Ryan Frazier, a Dominion spokesman.
"We encourage people to stay at home in the comfort of their own homes and watch it on television," said Ken Tysinger, corporate senior manager of D.H. Griffin Wrecking Company that has been working to prepare the site for the demolition.
Once demolition officials determine that the exclusion area around the building has been cleared they'll then proceed with taking down the building, Tysinger said.
"As long as our safety checklist and all is in order, the countdown will continue and we'll perform the shot," Tysinger said, using a demolition term for taking down a building.
Crews have been excavating the area around the former office building at 701 E. Cary St. which is on a site covering a full city block that's next to Dominion's new glass office tower at 600 E. Canal St.
Crews have been preparing the site in order to drop the East Cary Street building a "bathtub" below the vacant office tower, Tysinger said.
Explosives have been placed in 2,563 holes drilled into the building and crews have installed chain link fencing as well as geotextile fabric to control debris from flying out of the building after the explosives have detonated, Loizeaux said.
Dominion's new glass office tower to the west and the Gateway Plaza building to the east will be shielded from dust and light debris by additional geotextile fabric, Frazier said, adding that the dust is safe.
There will also be a cloud of dust following the building's demolition. D.H. Griffin will be working to contain that dust by spraying water in the air, Loizeaux said.
If not imploded, then the building's dismantling would have taken place over a matter of months under a conventional demolition, Loizeaux said.
A engineering company has been surveying neighboring buildings and will reinspect them after the demolition in order to document any damage that might occur, Loizeaux said.
Dominion officials set aside Sunday as a backup date in case they needed to move the implosion back a day due to weather. But Frazier said Thursday that Saturday is still the expected demolition day.
Among the people who plan to watch the office tower's implosion on television is Paula Jacobson, a retired Dominion employee who worked in the building for about 18 years, starting in 1979. Jacobson said she has fond memories of sitting on a plaza outside the building and having lunch with a friend.
"On one hand, I'm sad to see it come down, but on the other, I felt it needed to come down because it was an eyesore," Jacobson said. "It's had a good life, but it had seen better days."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.