How you know him: A picture of Robert Dunham cutting students’ hair went viral in June. Three months later he appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."
What’s new: Dunham, a teacher at George W. Carver Elementary last year, trusted his instinct that he should bring his hair clippers to work on the day of his students’ “moving on” ceremony, a graduation from fifth to sixth grade.
What started as one student getting a haircut turned into seven as other teachers at the school brought in more students needing a tidying up for the big day. A picture of the act soon went viral on social media and in media outlets across the world.
His September appearance on “Ellen” highlighted the gesture again. Dunham was surprised on the show with $10,000 to pay off his car - he’s paid off half the car with the remaining money being saved for a home down payment - and an additional $10,000 toward a trip to Disney World - a vacation planned for this school year’s spring break.
Dunham has started a nonprofit, Be the Change RVA, that partners with local barbershops to give free haircuts to students.
“The things that have happened this year are things that I never thought would have happened,” Dunham said. “I’m just extremely humbled that I was able to be a part of positive change.”
The fifth-grade teacher now teaches exceptional education at Overby-Sheppard Elementary School, where more than 3 in 4 students live in poverty, according to state data.
At his new school, Dunham hosted a Parents’ Night Out event for three hours on a Friday night where students were fed and able to play with each other. Haircuts were part of the event, of course.
Dunham and his wife are also planting a church that is set to launch in early 2020 inside Carver Elementary.
“I’m just trying to make a difference, especially in the lives of children,” he said. “That’s all I’ve ever wanted to do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.