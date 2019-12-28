20191229_MET_FACES_TEODORESCU_AWE01

Danny Teodorescu, his wife Ruxandra Zait and their dog Bruno are photographed with Dr. Joe Niamtu and April Niamtu on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND

How you know him: In 2007, while in Richmond on a temporary work visa from his native Romania driving an ice cream truck, Danny Teodorescu was shot and seriously wounded.

He was befriended by Dr. Joe Niamtu III and his wife, April, who took him into their family. Last July, in a follow-up article, just before he was sworn in as a U.S. citizen in a July 4 ceremony on the grounds of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, Teodorescu talked about his marriage to Ruxandra Zait, his successful career as a systems engineer and his home that he was renovating. “A great ‘American dream’ story,” Niamtu said.

What’s new: After the citizenship ceremony, Danny and Ruxandra celebrated with friends at the beach and was surprised with a cake and framed copy of the RTD article by his work friends at CodeBlue Technology. Later, there was a family vacation to Japan.

“When we returned back home, we were very surprised by the customs agent from the airport,” Teodorescu said. “After we presented our documents and passed the check point, he said, ‘Welcome back home, sir.’ This statement made me feel incredibly good and gave me goosebumps. It feels incredible.”

As a new citizen, he also is looking forward to voting in the 2020 election.

“Now my vote will count, too,” he said. “It is a great feeling.”

Through everything Teodorescu said he been “blessed with many great friends and so much kindness.”

Since the July story, he and Ruxandra have added another family member: a Shih Tzu they have named Bruno.

“He is very cute and brings so much joy,” he said.

