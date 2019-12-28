How you know them: Chris and Stacy Lane once used the former site of the Atlantic Baptist College in eastern Chesterfield as a home base for their work helping needy people in the Jefferson Davis corridor and beyond.
The couple set up a community garden at the site at 500 Baptist Drive with rows of produce and they envisioned one day putting a career center on the property offering help to disadvantaged residents seeking resume help and interview clothing. The Lanes said the site in the Bermuda Orchards neighborhood was used for a Bible camp, church services, holiday events as well a home school cooperative providing education for students.
The couple's work at the site was stymied amid a legal battle with the county, Chris Lane said in a December interview.
"We were forced out," Chris Lane said.
While the Lanes said they were merely using the site to pursue good works, Chesterfield County officials took the couple to court, saying that the couple had been flaunting zoning codes restricting the site's use to a private school. Neighbors over the years complained that the 39-acre property -- which has dormitories, an administration building, a church sanctuary, and other facilities -- was being used to house the homeless, for church services and a Bible school. County officials said the couple had ignored repeated rulings over the years that if they wanted to use the property for another purpose they would have to seek new approvals like anyone else.
The Lanes countered they were operating a church on the property -- the Love of Life Fellowship -- and that their activities were allowed by the agricultural zoning in the area. In May, a Chesterfield Circuit Court Judge slapped an injunction on the couple forbidding them from using the property until they obtained approvals for their work there. An appeal of that ruling is still pending, said John Janson, an attorney for the couple.
What's new: The Lanes said in a December interview that while they've stopped using the Baptist Drive property, they are instead focusing their efforts on doing charitable works out in the community.
"There is so much need in the community. I've kind of detached from that process," Chris Lane said recently about the court battle with the county. "We're just going to continue to fill the gaps. I have complete faith that what is going to be will be."
The Baptist Drive site is now being used by a school that county officials said is a better first for the zoning for the property. That Christian school, the Central International College, moved to the site in August. Before occupying the Baptist Drive property, the college had been looking for the right space to suit its needs, said Willard Bailey, the college president.
"Now, for the first time, we have an enclosed campus designed for higher education," Bailey said.
